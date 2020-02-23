Geoffrey & Varya on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 4

Geoffrey and Varya, stars of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, feature on Season 4 of the popular TLC spinoff. The new season airs Sunday, February 23 at 8 p.m. EST/7 p.m. CST, and follows eight couples as they attempt to find love in different corners of the world.

Geoffrey, 41, a divorced father of four, met his Russian girlfriend Varya, 30, through an international dating website. After a series of failed relationships led him to search for love abroad, the Tennessee native connected with Varya online, and the two quickly fell in love. Geoffrey is now planning a trip to Russia to meet Varya in person, with the intention of proposing, although his friends and family are concerned that he might be rushing things with his Russian girlfriend.

Here’s what we know about Geoffrey and Varya ahead of tonight’s premiere:

Geoffrey Lost His Young Son Shortly Before He Met Varya

Geoffrey, who was married twice before he met Varya, suffered the tragic loss of his 1-year-old son Kazhem a few years before meeting Varya. Geoffrey explains during the premiere that Kazhem had a seizure when he was 13 months old, which led to a coma; he was taken off life support a few days later.

Geoffrey often talks about his son on social media, and shared a tribute to Kazhem on February 3. The reality star wrote, “Today, February 3rd, marks the day that our little boy would be 3 years old. He was an absolute jewel and wish beyond every measure that he was still here to be able to enjoy it. There is not a moment that goes by whereas he is not encompassing my every thought. I know whatever form he is in, he’ll always be by my side. I only wish I could have shared his presence with the world beyond his mere 13 months. Please, just take a moment and just think about a special person you’ve lost and spread his/her energy. I know they are still out there in some form missing us as much as we miss them…”

He & Varya Have Some Issues to Overcome This Season

Although the clip above shows a happy reunion between the two when they first meet at the airport, it looks like the Geoffrey and Varya will be facing some serious issues later on in the season. Toward the 2:25 mark, Geoffrey can be seen shouting at Varya about lying to him, while Varya dissolves into tears at a restaurant.

“I’m done, this is bulls–t,” he tells Varya before he leaves the restaurant and breaks down crying himself. The reality star tells the cameras that he feels like he’s “failing himself,” and that he “should have been smarter than this,” so these two definitely have some obstacles to overcome this season.

