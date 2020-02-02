Quentin Corr Is GMA’s Super Bowl 2020 Kid Correspondent

Each year, Good Morning America’s Super Bowl coverage is brought to audiences by a chosen “Super Bowl Kid.” This year’s GMA Super Bowl Kid is Quentin Corr, a seventh grader from Seattle, Washington. Corr’s official title during the coverage will be “NFL PLAY 60 Super Kid.”

In addition to reporting live from Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, February 2, 2020, Corr will also be responsible for delivering the game ball to the official at the start of the second half of the Super Bowl game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs.

He Has A YouTube Channel

Corr runs his own YouTube channel called “QuentinVision” on which he discusses the sports he enjoys, most notably golf. Other sports discussed on his channel include skateboarding, basketball, and chess. Currently, he has 329 subscribers, but we foresee that number quickly rising after he makes a name for himself during the 2020 Super Bowl!

Corr has already filmed several other videos and clips that appear on the social media platform, most of which have been uploaded on Good Morning America’s YouTube page. The videos include footage of Corr discussing the upcoming Super Bowl game and interviewing celebrities, including power couple Ciara and Russell Wilson. In the clip with the couple, Corr asks questions about their recent baby news and how Wilson is feeling about playing in the year’s biggest football game.

Follow him @QuentinVision

He Is A Representative Of The NFL’s Youth Initiative

NFL Play 60 is the National Football League’s initiative to encourage youth to be physically active. The initiative’s name “Play 60” is indicative of the 60 minutes of activity youth are suggested to play each day. The program also puts on live events with guest appearances from NFL players past and present.

Each year, NFL Play 60 partners to put on the NFL Play 60 Super Kid Contest, which offers the prize of attending the Super Bowl and taking on duties as the “kid correspondent.” The contest is open to children ages 6-12 and has been going on for 13 years. The contest promises that “The winner will receive a one-of-a-kind Super Bowl LIV gameday experience. They will take part in exclusive Super Bowl week events, including the NFL Experience, Super Bowl Opening Night, and NFL Honors.” This year, the initiative has partnered with Danimals and the winner of the contest was, of course, Quentin Corr!

One Last Thing: He’s Rooting For The Chiefs

While delivering a segment on Good Morning America, Corr revealed days before the big game that he is a Kansas City Chiefs’ fan and rooting for the team to win Super Bowl 54. He even promoted his favorite team by putting on a KC Chiefs’ hat while reporting live with Good Morning America co-host Robin Roberts! We’ll see if Corr’s reporting and predictions about who will win the 2020 Super Bowl are correct when the game kicks off on February 2, 2020!

