WATCH: Google’s ‘Loretta’ Super Bowl 2020 Commercial Ad

Google’s Super Bowl 2020 commercial is a bittersweet tear-jerker of an ad this year, so viewers should have some tissues on hand during the game. The commercial features an elderly man asking Google to remember different things about his wife Loretta, who recently passed away.

The beginning of the ad starts with the man asking Google “how to not forget” his late wife, and flips through photos of the couple throughout their years together. The man continues to ask Google not to forget certain things like how much Loretta hated his mustache, and how she snorted when she laughed. Google responds “Okay, I’ll remember that,” each time he asks something new.

Check out the heart-wrenching ad below, which is based on the real life and marriage of a Google employee’s grandfather, according to Today.

The Ad is Based on a Google Employee’s Grandfather, Who Narrates The Video

The ad, which can be viewed above, features a handful of sweet memories of a Google employee’s grandfather’s marriage to his late wife, as well as a series of photos and clips from their relationship. The clip is narrated by the Google employee’s grandfather as he shares memories he doesn’t want to forget, but needs help remembering.

“Remember, Loretta loved going to Alaska,” the man says in the video. “And scallops,” he adds with a laugh. Another clip hears the man ask Google to “show me clips from our anniversary.” He asks Google to remember how she “always snorted when she laughed,” and “how not to forget” his late wife.

Google then lists all of the things the man asked the search engine not to forget, including how she always used to hum show tunes, a clip of their favorite movie (Casablanca), her beautiful handwriting, and her favorite flower – tulips. One of the most bittersweet clips shared in the ad shows Google reminding the man that “Loretta always said, ‘don’t miss me too much, and get out of the dang house.'”

The ad is definitely a tearjerker, that’s for sure.

The 2020 Commercial is Similar to an Ad Google Ran in 2010, Titled ‘Parisian Love’

According to Today, the ad is based on a Google employee’s grandfather, who shared his love story with the company in honor of his wife’s memory.

“At 85, to an audience of millions, he’ll be making his film debut,” Lorraine Twohill, Google’s chief marketing officer, said in a statement, according to Today. “We couldn’t be happier for him.”

Twohill added that the 2020 ad is similar to Google’s very first Super Bowl ad, which was titled “Parisian Love,” and aired in 2010. The original ad featured an American man meeting his French true love online, and what he typed into the search engine to track her down. According to Today, that ad was also based on a true story.

“Both are simple love stories told through the lens of our products,” Twohill said in the same statement. You can read more about both love stories by clicking here.

If Google airs a longer clip during the Super Bowl, Heavy will update this post with the full commercial once it is live.