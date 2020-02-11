Hannah Ann Sluss Admits To Plastic Surgery & Breast Implants

When Season 24 of The Bachelor first kicked off, of all the suitresses in competition for Peter Weber‘s heart, it was yet another Hannah that instantly pulled the 28-year-old pilot’s attention from the crowd: Hannah Ann Sluss.

The 23-year-old stunner from Knoxville, Tennessee, is unsurprisingly a model. She doesn’t just pose for ads on Instagram, Sluss is represented by Wilhelmina Models and The Block Agency.

Sluss has a bold personality, and viewers quickly learned she has no shame in going after what she wants in an aggressive manner. When she felt her body needed a few tweaks in order to pursue her modeling career, Hannah Ann got a boob job, and she proudly discussed the plastic surgery on social media.

Peter loves her confidence, and while he’s struggling with the fact that she’s still so young, Hannah Ann remains a frontrunner not only to make it to Hometown Dates, but also receive the final rose.

Sluss Got Breast Augmentation Surgery While StillA Teenager

In 2018, Sluss opened up about getting her boobs done in order to help her modeling career. In the confessional video posted on Dr. Ed Breazeale’s Instagram page, Sluss said, “I was really anxious about it at first. I had never had any work done before, and I was really nervous because this is plastic surgery, and I wanted it to look as natural as possible. I also didn’t want everyone to really recognize that I had had surgery. I wanted it to just be a gradual transition into looking more like a woman.”

After seeing exactly what the results would look like through advanced 3D imaging, it was easier for Sluss to pick a size with Dr. Breazeale’s expert input, she said.

“I got the Ultra High Profile, and I chose this because I wanted it to give me a good boost,” she explained. “But, also, what I really liked about the Ultra High Profile is that it’s extremely natural-looking. A lot of people will notice that my boobs sit up really nice, but they aren’t really recognizing that I’ve had a breast augmentation, which I really like.”

Sluss recalled having little pain post-op. “Because I got this done four years ago, and I was probably about 10 pounds lighter,” Sluss said, “I’ve been able to grow into the size, and I’m really, really happy with it.”

Hannah Ann Was The Face Of Sonic Drive-In & Was Featured In Chris Lane’s Music Video

Chris Lane – I Don't Know About You (Official Music Video)Music video by Chris Lane performing I Don't Know About You. © 2018 Big Loud Records http://vevo.ly/ivs9nJ 2018-10-21T04:00:00.000Z

The Bachelor fame aside, Sluss is already a successful model represented by elite agencies. In 2018, she appeared in country music star Chris Lane’s music video for his song “I Don’t Know About You.” Funnily enough, Lane is now married Bachelor alum, Lauren Bushnell.

Sluss’s face is not just for print work and Instagram ads, she’s also on the bottle of Ultra Downey Odor Protect. With her new boobs, she booked a ton of bathing suit modeling jobs and has posed for Revolve clothing, Alo, and Wildfox.

