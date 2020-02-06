Why Hannah Ann Sluss Is a Frontrunner on ‘The Bachelor’?

Hannah Ann Sluss is a 23-year-old beauty from Tennessee who has seemingly stolen the heart of Bachelor Peter Weber on Season 24 of The Bachelor! The charismatic model has solidified her status as a frontrunner by winning challenges and being an all-around catch!

SPOILERS: Do not read on if you don’t want to know what happens

Let’s get to know Hannah Ann Sluss a little better:

She’s Won Group Dates

In Episode 2 of this season, Sluss wins the group date challenge of walking the runway in a Revolve fashion show. Guest judges Carson Kressley (Queer Eye) and Janice Dickinson (iconic runway model) chose Sluss as the winner after she competed one-on-one again fellow contest Victoria Fuller. Sluss was noted as a standout among the women for her outgoing persona and positive attitude. And it didn’t hurt that her prize for winning the challenge, in addition to spending extra time with Peter Weber, was the entire Revolve closet worth thousands of dollars!

Sluss didn’t just win the group date challenge, she continues to win a rose every week and is well on her way to winning Peter Weber’s heart. According to some sources, she makes it to the final two this season!

She Works As A Model

Hannah Ann Sluss has been a professional model for several years. As she discussed in her intro during the season premiere, modeling has helped her gain confidence and find purpose. She’s had multiple chances to thrive in her element thus far on Season 24 of The Bachelor. First, in Episode 2, she shines on the catwalk during the group date challenge when the women competed against one another in the Revolve Fashion Show.

Then, in Episode 5, the women go on a group date in Costa Rica. They are surprised to stumble upon a fashion shoot when they reach a stunning waterfall. The women met by Cosmopolitan Editor-In-Chief, Jessica Pels, who presents them with the group date challenge of posing for professional pictures with Weber. When the women are informed that the winning lady will be photographed for a cover on Cosmopolitan magazine alongside the Bachelor, Weber confides in Pels that Sluss is a professional model. Pels smiles and says that Sluss will likely have an advantage in the challenge, and Weber looks equally proud and endearing at the compliment of Sluss.

She’s Friends With Hannah Godwin

Sluss is friends with Hannah Godwin, a frontrunner on last season’s The Bachelor and a standout cast member on Bachelor In Paradise 2019! Godwin, who is currently engaged to Dylan Barbour, nearly won Bachelor Colton Underwood’s heart before he eventually decided to pick contestant Cassie Randolph. Some fans have speculated that Godwin is the reason why Sluss was cast on the show.