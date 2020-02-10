Hannah Ann Sluss: Why Fans Think She’s the ‘Bachelor’ Winner 2020?

Pilot Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor is getting close to its ending, meaning fans are more invested than ever in finding out who wins the season. Some fans think they’ve already figured out who the winner is by finding out that Hannah Ann Sluss and Weber both have private accounts on Venmo.

Spoilers up to the final two of Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor follow.

The ending of Peter Weber’s season has not yet been spoiled, and Weber has gone on record to call the ending of his season “unspoilable.” Host Chris Harrison insinuated in January that it’s possible the ending hadn’t happened yet.

Fans have found a few clues pointing to the fact that Weber and Sluss may be together now, with the most recent of the clues being that their Venmo accounts are still private

The First Clue is an Instagram Photo

On Dec 29, Sluss posted a photo of herself to Instagram. While Weber isn’t in the photo himself, the golf bag being carried by Sluss is very similar to one Weber has been photographed with. Fans are still commenting on the photo and pointing out the bag.

Some fans have said the bags don’t look the same, taking to Reddit to say that Weber’s bag is a different color. For what it’s worth, Reality Steve has dubbed the photo “Golf-gate,” and he pointed out in his blog that it looked as though Sluss was simply doing a photo shoot with the bag and Weber was using his story to promote Calloway. Also, there’s the possibility that two people have the same golf bag and it could just be a coincidence.

On top of that one photo, a report from Bustle says that Sluss has returned to her modeling career in Nashville, but a TikTok user posted a video saying she saw Sluss Facetiming a man who could have been Weber talking about moving in together in Los Angeles.

The Newest Evidence is Venmo

Sluss is the only contestant on this season of The Bachelor that still has her Venmo set to private. Weber’s Venmo account is also set to private.

This really just means that no one can see their payment activity on the site, so it’s possible they’re using the app to communicate in some way. Prewett, the other contestant to reach the top two, has a public Venmo account. Internet sleuths believe that if she had won, her account would still be set to private or they’d be seeing exchanges with Weber.

Heavy checked into this theory, and while it may have been true at the time, it does not appear the two are friends on Venmo at this point. It’s possible they deleted each other as friends to dispel the rumors around the possible ‘spoiler of their finale, though. You also do not have to be “friends” with someone on Venmo in order to share funds.

