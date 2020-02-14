Happy Valentine’s Day 2020: Best Funny Memes for the Holiday

Happy Valentine’s Day 2020! Valentine’s is a great holiday for sharing memes, whether you’re enjoying a night out with a loved one or you just want to make fun of a commercialized holiday. Whether you’re making fun of the holiday, celebrating with a romantic partner, or simply celebrating the love you feel for your family, friends, or pets, this is a fun opportunity to find and share funny memes. Here are some of the best.

Valentine’s Is a Great Opportunity for Funny Memes

Valentine’s Day began as a commemoration for an early Christian martyr, but now it’s pretty much a secular holiday. This holiday is a celebration of love, so whether you have a boyfriend, girlfriend, a husband, or wife, there’s definitely room for some memes — including some meta memes.

Here’s a quick look at the history of the holiday. The two historical Valentines that are typically identified with February 14 are Valentine of Rome (a priest) and Valentine of Terni (a bishop.) They were both persecuted by emperors and had terrible deaths that eventually got them elected to sainthood. Saint Valentine’s skull is on display in Rome and is adorned with flowers. In The Dictionary of Christianity, author J.C. Cooper wrote that Saint Valentine was “a priest of Rome who was imprisoned for succoring persecuted Christians.” But despite its dark beginnings, Valentine’s has evolved into a celebration of happiness and love — and humor that can be pretty cringy at times.

The most common folk story about Saint Valentine is that he was persecuted as a Christian. He tried to convert Roman Emperor Claudius II, but Claudius refused and had Valentine executed. But before his execution, Valentine allegedly healed his jailer Asterius’ blind daughter, giving her back her sight. The jailer then converted to Christianity, along with the rest of his household.

But today, Valentine’s isn’t nearly so serious. It’s more about romantic love, crushes, and celebrating joy. It’s also about buying a lot of candy and cards, which prompts a lot of people to talk about how commercialized the holiday feels.

As for the mythology of Cupid, that’s another story. Saint Valentine allegedly wore a purple amethyst ring with cupids around it that was a legal Roman symbol that the person wearing it could perform marriage ceremonies. The historical accuracy of this is debated. Here’s some more Valentine’s history trivia. The monk Geoffrey Chaucer, author of Canterbury Tales, wrote the first modern literary reference to Valentine’s Day. In a 1382 poem titled Parlement of Foules, Chaucer wrote: “For this was on St. Valentine’s Day, when every bird cometh there to choose his mate.” The first reference to a February 14 festivity celebrating love was written in 1400. According to the book Debate of the Romance of the Rose by David F. Hult, the Charter of the Court of Love, issued by Charles VI of France, described a celebration where everyone would feast and celebrate all things love.

Now, everyone celebrates all things memes.

The modern day Valentine’s began in the 19th Century, with mechanical printing making Valentine’s cards more and more accessible. Interestingly, February 14 isn’t called “Valentine’s Day” everywhere around the world. In some places, it’s simply called “love day” or “lover day.”

Not everyone can actually celebrate the holiday though.

When sharing Valentine’s memes, remember that it’s not just about romantic love. You can celebrate the love that you have for your family or friends too.

P.S. here’s some Valentine’s Day memes to send to your loved ones!! pic.twitter.com/OWZJShaOTV — Mayfield SAC (@SacMayfield) February 11, 2020

Or celebrate with some funny memes.

Remember: you can always just celebrate your love for candy if you prefer. That by itself is a good enough reason to celebrate Valentine’s Day.

