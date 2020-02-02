VideoVideo related to watch: hard rock international’s super bowl 2020 commercial 2020-02-02T18:28:45-05:00

Today, Hard Rock International will air its first-ever Super Bowl commercial before halftime. The ad, which stars Jennifer Lopez, her fiancé Alex Rodriguez, and Miami’s Pitbull and DJ Khaled, was directed by Michael Bay in his first-ever Super Bowl ad.

The above is simply a teaser for the ad, which will be revealed during Sunday’s game. It shows Lopez applying lip gloss when a supposed thief steals her diamond coffee cup.

In a statement, creative director of VaynerMedia, Adam Lock, shared, “This moment was a really serendipitous moment to come out with an overarching statement for the brand. … You can walk into a Hard Rock and anybody can be there… They pride themselves on that history and that legacy, and that’s the intention of having an all-star cast for the Super Bowl.”

Jim Allen, the chairman and CEO of Hard Rock International, added, “We’ve designed it to be a story where once the commercial is presented, it has the ability to continue on… It’s not just about the Hard Rock logo or ‘come to the Hard Rock Cafe.’ There’s actually a cool story that ties into why we went and spent the money to enter into a relationship with one of the greatest producers and directors in the world, Michael Bay.”

The Commercial Was Edited After Kobe Bryant’s Death

In light of last Sunday’s events, Hard Rock International has made edits to its commercial and has removed imagery that “could be perceived as insensitive” according to Ad Week.

A company statement reads, “Hard Rock is incredibly saddened by the news from this past weekend and sends deepest condolences to all those affected by this immense tragedy… Given the news, we immediately made the decision to remove scenes that could be perceived as insensitive.”

It has not been revealed which scenes were removed from the commercial.

The Ad Was Shot in Hollywood, Flordia

According to Ad Week, the commercial was shot at the Guitar Hotel at Seminole Hard Rock in Hollywood, Florida.

Currently, Hard Rock hotel exists in over 76 countries worldwide.

The commercial was created by VaynerMedia, and marks the first time they have worked for Hard Rock. VaynerMedia has worked with Chase, Johnson’s, Toyota, Kraft Heinz, Pepsico, Hulu, Diageo, and Syfy. Their website reads that they are a “full-service global agency. Built for the now.”

Ad Age writes, “The decision for Hard Rock to make its first Super Bowl buy coincides with the game being played at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. It also follows the opening of the guitar-shaped Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in nearby Hollywood, Florida, in October. The spot was filmed at the location.”

