Has JLo Ever Performed at the Super Bowl?

This year, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira are the Super Bowl LIV Half Time Show performers. This is a first for both the performers; neither has ever performed at a Super Bowl before.

JLo has dreamed of performing at a Super Bowl since Super Bowl XXX in 1996 when she saw Diana Ross “fly off into the sky.” Shakira, likewise, called the opportunity “a true American dream.”

Last year, the NFL formed a partnership with Jay-Z to help produce the entertainment at the Super Bowl and other prominent N.F.L. events and support the league’s social activism campaign, Inspire Change. It was announced a month later that Shakira and JLo would be 2020’s Super Bowl performers.

In a statement, Shakira said she was honored to share the stage with Lopez.

“I’m so honored to be taking on one of the world’s biggest stages in the company of a fellow female artist to represent Latinos and Latinas from the U.S. and all over the world,” she said. “And to top it off, on my birthday!”

The Show Will Celebrate Latina Culture

1 day! Let’s get it Miami. ✨🏈✨ Which songs do you want me to sing during the #SuperBowlLIV #PepsiHalftime show?! pic.twitter.com/MEexDNagSg — Jennifer Lopez (@JLo) February 1, 2020

The superstars plan on celebrating Latina culture since the gig marks the first time that two Latina artists co-headline the Super Bowl halftime show.

Lopez recalled in a 2015 documentary that when she started out in Hollywood, people thought being Latina would hinder her career. She decided at that time that it would be her strength.

Shakira commented on their decision to use the stage as a way to remind people that Latina artists belong there.

“I think Latinos are going through a difficult time in the US right now, and I think it’s very important for us to convey a message of unity and also to show what a relevant force the Latino community is in this country, how much we have to offer, our idiosyncrasies, our culture that is so diverse,” she said at a press conference on Thursday. “I think that JLo and I are here redefining paradigms about age, about race, about background. It doesn’t really matter where you are from, how old you are or where you come from. What matters is the message, what you have to say. We’re here, and we have a lot to say.”

Lopez echoed Shakiras sentiments, hoping that their hard work will pay off. She said she’s “very, very proud” to be able to have the moment and that she could have never imagined they would be playing at the Super Bowl one day.

Lopez Has Been Making Music For Over 20 years

Before even releasing her first album, JLo was starring in movies. She portrayed the late singer Selena in “Selena,” and she appeared in both “Anaconda” and “Out of Sight.” She released her first album “On the 6” in 1999.

Lopez’s career is still going strong over 20 years later. Though she may not have any hit songs on the radio right now, her role as Ramona in the critically acclaimed movie “Hustlers” is generating quite a bit of Oscar buzz. The role showed off Lopez’s acting and dancing skills.

The Academy Awards ceremony takes place on Feb. 9, so Lopez will only have a week in between delivering a huge performance at the Super Bowl and walking the red carpet for the Oscars.

READ NEXT: Which Artists Turned Down This Year’s Super Bowl Halftime Show?