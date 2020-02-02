WATCH: Heinz Ketchup’s Super Bowl 2020 Commercial Ad

Heinz – Find The Goodness – Four at OnceWhen you find the goodness, any moment can be made better. So on Sunday 2.2.20, Heinz is bringing so much goodness in so little commercial time by showing four situations…at once. #FindTheGoodness. https://UMe.lnk.to/FourTopsClassicsID “Reach Out I’ll Be There” As Performed By Four Tops Courtesy of Motown Records Under License from Universal Music Enterprises 2020-01-29T11:46:04.000Z

Heinz knows the competition is fierce when it comes to Super Bowl ads, so they decided to change the game by including a whopping four commercials in one 30-second spot.

The ad, titled “Find the Goodness”, was directed by Roman Coppola, known for Moonrise Kingdon alongside co-writer Wes Anderson, and Mozart in the Jungle.

The Commercial Contains 4 Quadrants

The commercial showcases a multi-split screen that plays four commercials all at once. Luckily, a similar thing is happening in each commercial so as to make it easier to keep track of everything that’s going down. The commercial is not only meant to show that Heinz can bring goodness despite whatever wacky situation is at play, but it’s meant to be watched a few times by viewers.

NewJersey.com writes, “The commercial… pretty much demands a rewind or rewatch in order to comprehend what is going on in all four quadrants. Blink and you miss half the plot. You may also want to enable the fullscreen view…”

In a statement, Dalia Adler, brand build lead at Heinz, said, “For Americans everywhere, Heinz is that staple you can always count on. No matter where you are, when you spot that iconic bottle, it has the power to make so many situations just a little bit better. Super Bowl LIV felt like the perfect time to remind the world that Heinz will always be there to add some goodness.”

In a separate statement shared by Heinz, Coppola shared, “The notion of using the big game to present a conceptual media art piece is very attractive to me… By telling four stories at once, this ad is unusual and I’m eager for people to experience it communally with family and friends during the big game. Then I hope that they will have fun re-watching to further discover the multiple stories.”

The commercial is set to air during the game’s second quarter during the fourth ad break.

What’s Really Going on in Each Quadrant?

The top-left quadrant shows a family approaching a diner. Inside, they come across a creepy cook with an eyepatch, holding a bottle of ketchup. The top right quadrant shows a couple walking into a futuristic home that looks like it’s from the Jetsons. There, they come across three people and a dog. On the table is a bottle of Heinz.

The lower left quadrant shows a family of four moving into a creepy looking home. When they enter, they see a set table with a bottle of Heinz. Lastly, the bottom right shows a human family that’s on another planet. They walk into a dome where an alien is prepping food. What’s on his table? A bottle of Heinz.

This year’s Super Bowl commercials cost about $5.6 million for a 30-second spot, Sporting News reports. This number is higher than last year’s, when it reportedly cost between $5.1 and $5.3 million for a commercial.

The outlet also revealed that Fox sold out of its ad slots in November, adding that the network pays the NFL about $1.1 billion for its rights package.

