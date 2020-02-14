Zoe Kravitz Has a Fun Connection to the ‘High Fidelity’ Movie

On Friday, February 14, Hulu dropped a new comedy called High Fidelity, based on the 2000 John Cusack movie and the Nick Hornby 1995 novel of the same name.

The main character in all three properties is always a record store owner who is obsessed with pop culture and making “Top 5” lists, but in the movie, Rob is a man (Cusack) and on the show, Rob is a woman, played by Zoe Kravitz. Here’s why that’s a fun bit of casting beyond just the interesting gender flip.

Zoe Kravitz Has a Connection to the Original Movie

In the movie, Rob goes on a journey of revisiting his past flames to try to get insight into why he can’t commit to his current girlfriend. One of the past flames is Marie DeSalle, a sexy indie singer with whom Rob had a one-night stand. Marie is played by Lisa Bonet, who is most known for playing the second-oldest Huxtable kid on The Cosby Show and then spinning off onto A Different World.

But during her stint on those shows, Bonet gave birth to a daughter who is none other than Zoe Kravitz. Bonet was married to singer Lenny Kravitz from 1987 to 1993 and their daughter, Zoe, was born in 1988, making her not even 11 years old when her mom filmed High Fidelity.

The young Kravitz told the 2020 Television Critics Association winter press tour that she remembers her mom going to shoot the film, but it was in Chicago and she stayed behind in L.A. because she was in school.

“I probably stayed with my grandmother or something,” said Kravitz. But she did discover the movie when she got older and became a big fan of it.

“It became a film that I loved and watched and could quote,” she told the New York Times in a recent interview.

Zoe Was Raised By Two Very Different Parents

Also in the New York Times feature, Kravitz revealed that after her parents split, she and her mom moved onto a five-acre ranch in Topanga Canyon outside of Los Angeles. Her mom was strict about limiting her TV time, wanting her daughter to experience nature. But when Zoe was 11, she moved across the country to live with her father, Lenny, in Miami.

“There was a whole seduction to a life outside of living in the mountains, with just a monitor and a VCR, compared to screens in every room and private chefs and a big house,” said Bonet. “There was no real conversation, not between her father and I. But it was necessary. She needed to find out who her father was, and that was the way.”

Lenny added, “It really helped me to focus my life. I was running around the world, touring, man … I had to make some lifestyle changes.”

Zoe revealed that she liked the way Lenny’s house felt “normal” because he had things like Pop-Tarts and cable TV.

“I just wanted to feel normal and the way my mother was raising me felt very abnormal, even though looking back, it was the coolest,” she said.

High Fidelity is streaming now on Hulu.

