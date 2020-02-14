Hooters’ Valentine’s Day ‘Shred Your Ex’ Free Wings Promo

Valentine’s Day 2020 is here, and there are plenty of food specials and promos no matter how you’ve chosen to celebrate. Hooters is offering one of the most unique specials, however, with their “Shred Your Ex” promo.

The wing restaurant is offering the promotion on Friday, Feb 14. The deal is available both online and in-store, so no matter where you’re at, you can take advantage of it.

All you have to do is bring in a picture of your ex to shred at participating restaurants. You can also do so by going to hooters.com/shredyourex, where you will receive a digital coupon for the deal: 10 free boneless wings with the purchase of 10 wings. The coupon is only usable as a dine-in promotion. and cannot be combined with any additional offers.

“Shred ’em and forget ’em. Obliterate your ex’s photo and live happily ever after,” Hooters writes on their website.

There’s More Than Free Wings at Stake

Shred Em and Forget Em THIS Friday. 💔 #ShredYourEx and you’ll get 10 FREE boneless wings with the purchase of any 10 wings. 😈 https://t.co/dQAGVJL6ZW pic.twitter.com/igUaURqOHq — Hooters (@Hooters) February 12, 2020

This year, as part of their Valentine’s Day campaign, guests who shred pictures of their ex online will be entered for a chance to win a premium Bumble subscription to “find their next.” The Bumble promotion can be entered here and it’s sponsored by Stella Artois and Bumble.

For those who want to participate in the restaurant, you can take a picture with their #ShredYourExFindYourNext picture frame and post it to social media for a chance to win.

Last year, Hooters shredded more than 42,000 photos. They’re looking to break that record this year.

Wing varieties at Hooters include meatless Unreal Wings, Roasted Wings, Original-Style Wings, Daytona Beach-Style Wings, Naked Wings, Bacon Wrapped Wings and Boneless Wings. They have more than 19 sauces and dry rubs to choose from.

While you might not want to think about your ex on Valentine’s Day, using a cathartic shred of a picture of them could be a good way to help you get over it. Or, you could always go with your current significant other and both bring pictures of your exes as a type of bonding experience. What’s better than sharing wings for Valentine’s Day?

Valentine’s Day Deals

Your ex is 🗑️.

So shred them. And we'll give you free wings on Friday. https://t.co/dQAGVJL6ZW pic.twitter.com/4ADbO2QThC — Hooters (@Hooters) February 10, 2020

While Hooters is offering free wings to anyone who shreds a picture of their ex, other restaurants and locations are offering deals as well.

If you’re looking for heart-shaped pizza, you can order that through California Pizza Kitchen, Hungry Howie’s, Mountain Mike’s Pizza, Papa Gino’s Pizzeria, Papa John’s, and Pizza Hut.

For those with a sweet tooth who want something heart-shaped, you can visit Insomnia Cookies for a heart-shaped cookie, Cinnabon for heart-shaped CinnaPacks, Dunkin’ Donuts for their heart-shaped donuts, Krispy Kreme for heart-shaped conversation heart doughnuts, and Papa John’s has a heart-shaped brownie to order.

Plenty of restaurants are offering specials for dinners or reservations on Feb 14. You can get a full rundown of Valentine’s Day 2020 food specials and deals in our article here. Be sure to check with your local location, though; some deals are available at participating locations only.

