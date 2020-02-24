How Long Is ‘Better Call Saul’ Season 5 Episode 1 Tonight?

If you’re watching the Better Call Saul Season 5 premiere tonight, then you might notice that the episode lasts significantly longer than expected. AMC sometimes has longer episodes for the show, but typically not as often as they do for shows like The Walking Dead. But tonight is different.

Tonight’s Episode Ends at 11:21 PM Eastern

Tonight’s finale of Better Call Saul is airing from 10:05 p.m. Eastern to 11:21 p.m Eastern. That means the episode is about 76 minutes long, a full 16 minutes longer than a typical hour-long episode. Of course, once you add in commercials it will be quite a bit shorter than that in length. But it’s still pretty long for a Better Call Saul episode.

However, tonight’s episode isn’t as long as the Season 4 finale. That episode was a full 85 minutes in length, practically the length of a movie.

You don’t have to wait long until the next episode airs. Season 5 Episode 2 of Better Call Saul returns tomorrow an hour earlier at 9 p.m. Eastern.

‘Better Call Saul’ Season 4 Recap

Here’s a recap of the Better Call Saul Season 4 finale in case you need a bit of a refresher.

The Season 4 finale began with a flashback when things were still good between Jimmy and his brother, Chuck. He and Chuck went to a bar to sing karaoke after Jimmy’s swearing-in as a lawyer. Of course, Chuck stole the show and outperformed Jimmy, as he tends to do. He drank too much and Jimmy took care of him later that night. Of course, all that is bittersweet and hollow following what happened with Chuck and Chuck’s suicide.

In the same episode, Mike was trying to locate Werner while trying to convince Gus to let Werner return to his job if he found him. Lalo, meanwhile, is challenging Nacho’s leadership of Salamanca and trying to find Werner himself. Mike finally catches up to Werner, but he learns that Gus has no intention of giving Werner another chance. In a beautifully filmed but sad scene, Mike shoots and kills Werner.

Much of the episode centered on Jimmy trying to get his law license back in a second hearing. He portrays himself as a grieving brother at Chuck’s grave and then gives an anonymous donation in Chuck’s name. And he helps award scholarships in his brother’s name too. But he breaks down when he realizes that the applicant who’s the most like him won’t get it. He’s still feeling a lot of pain over how Chuck treated him. Later in his hearing, Jimmy gives a speech that moves the lawyers deciding if he should get his license back, and he talks about being worthy of the name McGill. Kim is moved to tears too, but she later learns that Jimmy fooled everyone, even her. That seems to throw her for a loop, especially when she learns that Jimmy doesn’t intend to practice under the name of McGill.

