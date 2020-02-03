How Many Contestants Get Eliminated on ‘The Bachelor’ This Week?

There are two episodes of The Bachelor this week. The first airs Monday, Feb. 3, and the second airs on Wednesday, Feb. 5. Having two episodes means that there will be more than the usual amount of contestants going home this week. The show heads into the week with 16 contestants, and by the end of the week, it may be down to six.

Spoilers ahead for the 2020 season of The Bachelor.

It’s possible that the end of the second episode will have a “to be continued” attached, meaning that there may be more than six contestants left at the end of the actual episode.

However, there are only six contestants left after the week 6 rose ceremony as long as everything goes as has been spoiled by Reality Steve. One of the women will leave on their own accord, but the others will be eliminated.

More in-depth spoilers for the remainder of the season follow.

Which Contestants Are Eliminated?

Reality Steve has talked extensively about what will happen for the rest of the season. First, in a continuation from last week’s episode, Peter and Alayah talk, resulting in her leaving the show. It was reportedly her decision to leave, but it’s not clear if that’s how the show will choose to portray the conversation.

At the rose ceremony from last week, three women were eliminated: Kiarra Norman, Deandra Kanu and Savannah Mullins.

Before the dates even begin in Costa Rica, Peter injures himself and appears with a scar/stitches on his forehead. The women are shocked by this, but Peter is okay and his first one-on-one date is the following day.

His first one-on-one date for the week is with Sydney Hightower; she gets the rose. The group date is a Fashion Shoot for Cosmopolitan, which will reportedly see a further increase in the drama since the winner will poses with Peter for the cover of Cosmo’s March issue.

After the group date, Peter goes on a one-on-one date with Kelley Flanagan. She gets the rose. Two women are eliminated at the first rose ceremony: Shiann Lewis and Lexi Buchanan.

Here are the ten women that will be eliminated this week:

Alayah Benavidez

Kiarra Norman

Savannah Mullins

Deandra Kanu

Shiann Lewis

Lexi Buchanan

Mykenna Dunn

Tammy Ly

Victoria Paul

Sydney Hightower

Here is a list of the women that are left and have been reported to be the final six:

Madison Prewett

Hannah Ann Sluss

Victoria Fuller

Kelsey Weier

Kelley Flanagan

Natasha Parker

Spoilers for Later in the Season

Week 5 Sneak Peek: The Drama Continues and the Tears Flow – The BachelorBachelor Peter Weber and the ladies continue their journey, and the tension begins to get to everyone as the tears come early and the ladies start to fight amongst themselves. From 'Week 4,' season 24, episode 4 of The Bachelor. Watch The Bachelor 2020 MONDAY 8|7c on ABC, streaming, on demand, and Hulu. 2020-01-28T06:00:05.000Z

Reality Steve has spoiled up to the final two, but he has not been able to spoil any more than that. According to Peter himself, no one will be able to spoil the finale of the season.

Fan theories suggest that it’s possible that one of the contestants is pregnant and finds out before the final rose ceremony. Backing up that theory is the fact that the teaser we’ve seen from the final episode shows Peter lying on the bed saying he’s freaking out after Chris Harrison tells him “we just found out” something.

They have also teased that the finale will be different from any ending we’ve seen so far.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on ABC. There is an additional episode this week at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on Wednesday.

