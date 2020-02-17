Hunter Gibson (aka The Comeback) on ‘American Idol’: 5 Fast Facts

American Idol auditions always feature plenty of talent and personality. This year, for season 18, will be no different. Hunter Gibson, also known as ‘The Comeback’ auditioned for the show and wowed the judges.

Gibson auditioned in front of Idol judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie in 2019.

Here’s what you need to know about Gibson:

1. He Previously Auditioned for ‘The Voice’

In July 2019, Gibson auditioned to be on NBC’s The Voice, but he didn’t get a callback. He posted on Instagram after the audition.

“I did a huge thing last weekend! I auditioned for the voice with my cousin Robyn. We grew up singing, dancing and making music together so it was cool to have a full circle moment getting to audition for one of the shows we watched growing up. […] I’m auditioning for American Idol next month so if you have any song suggestions please leave them in the comments below.”

He went on to say that he knows he’s “not a perfect singer” but he’s working on it. He also thanked people who supported him throughout his career so far.

2. He Has Two YouTube Channels

Gibson has two YouTube channels with a total of around 200 subscribers at the time of writing. His first channel, Hunter Gibson, has videos going back eight years and include videos about him meeting YouTubers Troye Sivan and Connor Franta, a video titled “fame isn’t real” and more.

There were no videos uploaded on the channel between November 2015 and February 2018, when he picked up the channel again and has since uploaded covers of popular songs and reaction videos to new music.

The second channel, called THECOMEBACK, has three total uploads and they are all music videos. One is for his song “Circles,” another is for “Over and Over,” and the third is titled “thecomeback – & SCREENS (lyric video).”

3. Gibson Has Been Writing Songs for Years

On Gibson’s Instagram page, he references growing up singing and dancing alongside his cousin Robyn. He also often posts his poems and song lyrics on Instagram.

Most recently, Gibson shared a poem he wrote titled “Colours” along with the caption “If this makes sense to you… comment down below what you think it means… Swipe to see the full poem.”

He has also previously shared poetry titled “Los Angeles,” where he writes about the urge to leave the city, and a poem titled “Not Gay as in Happy, but Queer as in F**k You,” in which he wrote about his feelings “about the gay community at this point in time.”

4. He Has an Alternative Style

In an interview with a local news station, Gibson is referred to as having a “self-described rock-alternative-and-emo style.”

In the news video, he urges people auditioning for American Idol to be authentic and have something that makes them stand out to the judges and producers.

His rock style will definitely be shown in the audition. In photos released from his performance, he can be seen wearing a leather jacket and ripped black jeans and getting up close and personal with the judges.

5. Gibson Previously Lived out of His Car

On his Instagram page, Gibson makes references to a time in his life when he was living out of his car. These posts are often heartfelt poems.

Gibson has over 11,000 followers on Instagram, which is a number that will surely grow when his audition is aired. American Idol judge Lionel Richie shared a photo of Gibson’s audition on his Twitter, so if he starts a Twitter account, he’s likely to gain followers there as well. .

Tune into American Idol on ABC on Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT to see how far Gibson makes it this season.

