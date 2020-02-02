WATCH: Hyundai’s Super Bowl 2020 Commercial Ad

Smaht Pahk | 2020 Hyundai Sonata | HyundaiIt’s not a ghost car, it’s just wicked smart. Sorry, we meant smaht. Watch this year’s big game commercial and see how Chris Evans, John Krasinski, Rachel Dratch, and David “Big Papi” Ortiz react to one of the Sonata’s newest and smartest features: Remote Smart Parking Assist. All while paying homage to their beloved Boston. Learn more: https://hyundaius.co/36PKn5F SUBSCRIBE to Hyundai: https://hyundaius.co/2vH8pyd About Hyundai: Welcome to the official Hyundai YouTube channel. Subscribe to see our vehicle tours, walkarounds, commercials, how-to's and latest videos: https://hyundaius.co/2vH8pyd Follow Hyundai: WEBSITE: https://hyundaius.co/2ANCpOR FACEBOOK: https://hyundaius.co/2Kvbk2h TWITTER: https://hyundaius.co/2Kwqd4E INSTAGRAM: https://hyundaius.co/2KDbh4C Smaht Pahk | 2020 Hyundai Sonata | Hyundai https://youtu.be/85iRQdjCzj0 HyundaiUSA https://www.youtube.com/HyundaiUSA #BigGameAd #smaht #Hyundai 2020-01-27T13:30:59.000Z

This year, Boston-area celebs will be starring in Hyundai’s 2020 Super Bowl Commercial. John Krasinski, Chris Evans, and Rachel Dratch have all teamed up for one hysterical ad, which will run 60-seconds, and includes a cameo by Red Sox’s David “Big Papi” Ortiz. In the commercial, all the A-listers are showing off some thick Boston accents.

It all aims to showcase Hyundai’s new Sonata 2020– specifically, the car’s “Smaht Pahk” feature, which lets vehicle owners park in tight spots using their key fob– they don’t need to be inside the vehicle. Motor1 writes, “The car features active and passive safety features as Hyundai offers the optional Advanced Driver Assistance System that adds forward collision avoidance, lane keep assist, radar cruise control with stop-and-go, and lane-centering technology.”

They Chose This Commercial out of Over 340 Options

Speaking to CNBC, Barney Goldberg, the executive creative director at Innocean USA, said that the company narrowed down this commercial after looking at over 340 potential scripts.

“[We’re] not trying to say everything that’s on every car — the Super Bowl audience is there to be entertained… One great point and entertain them is our formula.”

But does the Boston angle mean they thought the New England Patriots would be in the Super Bowl? Goldberg tells CNBC, “It was all about the accent and really nothing to do with the Patriots,” he said. “It didn’t serve us one way or another if they were in or out.”

What’s even more fun is that the commercial reportedly includes Easter Eggs that viewers should keep an eye out for.

Angela Zepeda, CMO of Hyundai Motor America, says in a statement, “Using the Boston accent as our creative hook was something that quickly became a favorite during the creative development process… Remote Smart Parking Assist was difficult to say and remember, but a truncated ‘Smaht Pahk’ caught on when one of our creatives said it in a Boston accent. We thought it was a fun, charming and memorable way to tell people about this incredible new technology using one of America’s most-recognized and beloved regional accents.”

The Company Will Run a Tik Tok Challenge

This year, many companies are going beyond just a commercial, and are choosing to engage social and digital media to get viewers at home more involved. Hyundai is no exception. Their TikTok campaign involves Rachel Dratch completing the #onedayafterwatchign challenge. (The challenge shows people watching a movie or TV show in one location over time, thereby changing that person.)

Along with the commercial, Hyundai’s campaign involves a Twitter takeover by local Boston comedians, and a number of other social media ads. The two comedians, Robert Kelly, and Tony Riveiros, will be on their phones, responding in real-time to viewers who engage with or react to the commercial on social media.

Hyundai news reports, “The pair will also host four segments of The Hyundai Quarter time Show that will be filmed, edited and published online throughout the game.”

Be sure to tune in to the Big Game Sunday at 3:30pm PT, 6:30pm ET to watch which team will take the Super Bowl.

