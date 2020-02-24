Inside ‘The Bachelor’ 2020 Fantasy Suite Room

It’s Fantasy Suite time on The Bachelor! This week of dates is one of the juiciest times of every season, with fans wanting to know what happens when the cameras are turned off. From rooms filled with champagne to room service that delivers carts filled with decadent desserts (cue Colton Underwood’s season) fans want to know what’s inside the Fantasy Suites.

The week of Fantasy Suite dates has historically been one of the most dramatic. Past highlights include Andi Dorfman telling off Bachelor Juan Pablo Galavis after he called her a “slut” for sleeping with him during their date, Raven having her first orgasm ever with Bachelor Nick Viall, and Bachelorette Hannah Brown standing up for herself and sex positivity after contestant Luke Parker tries to slut shame her. Yes, there have been some dramatic and eventful moments in the Fantasy Suite!

So where is all of the drama taking place? What do the actual rooms look like? What happens when the cameras stop rolling? Here’s what you need to know about the Fantasy Suite rooms:

The Fantasy Suites Come With Some Perks

Entering the Fantasy Suite is a choice that the respective couples make together. Date cards for Fantasy Suite dates usually say something like, “Should you choose to forego your individual rooms, please use this key to stay as a couple in the Fantasy Suite.” If a couple decides to go into the Fantasy Suite, they are met with perks a la the extravagant fashion known within The Bachelor franchise. From expensive lingerie to postcard-worthy locations like the windmill from the most recent season of The Bachelorette, the Fantasy Suite never disappoints!

There’s no doubt that the meals and dates on The Bachelor franchise are envious experiences, and Fantasy Suites are no exception. The rooms typically come with champagne, rose petal-covered beds, and luxuriously comfortable robes which the contestants typically change into before the camera turns off.

The Fantasy Suites also come with condoms in a push to promote safe sex. Previous Fantasy Suites have had been prepped with a handful of condoms, but the exact number has been of interest since Peter Weber was announced as the 2020 Bachelor. Specifically, while a contestant on Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette, Weber and Brown confessed to using four condoms during their date in a windmill.

On Weber’s season, commentary about requiring a minimum of four condoms has become frequent, with many of the female contestants jokingly bringing Weber condoms on the first night in the Bachelor Mansion. Host Chris Harrison said about needing to supply extra condoms for Weber’s Fantasy Suite dates, “Knowing what we had going in, we had to at least have half a dozen. We know four is on the table, so we have to be safer than that. We had to be safe with him.”

This Year’s Fantasy Suites Come With A Twist

On previous seasons of The Bachelor, contestants have been separated into their own rooms and kept away from one another. However, this season is changing things up as the preview for the Fantasy Suite dates states that the women will be housed together during the week of intimate outings each will have with Bachelor Peter Weber.

The remaining contestants contending for Weber’s heart in the Fantasy Suite are Victoria F., Hannah Ann, and Madison. In the preview for the episode, Victoria F. describes sharing space with the other two contestants as being “so awkward.” And it certainly can be awkward to be near two other women who have been intimate with the guy you like.

The preview also shows Madison getting upset about Weber’s intimacy with the other women and giving him an ultimatum, per which she insists that she doesn’t want to be with him if he has been intimate with other women. The twist of having the women share housing during the week of Fantasy Suites will definitely ensure that there’s plenty of drama to go around!

READ NEXT: What Happens To Victoria Paul On ‘The Bachelor’ This Week?