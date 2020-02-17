Is Costco Open on Presidents Day 2020?

Happy Presidents Day 2020! If you’re wanting to go shopping today, you may be wondering if Costco is open. Well, we have great news. Although the warehouse is often closed on major federal holidays, it’s open for Presidents Day.

Costco Is Open on Presidents Day

Costco will be open on Presidents Day this year. Costco’s customer service page lists the holidays that its U.S. warehouses are closed. The only holidays where the stores are typically closed are New Year’s Day, Easter, Memorial Day, Independence Day (the 4th of July), Labor Day, Thanksgiving, and Christmas. These closures allow employees to celebrate the holidays with their loved ones.

So yes, Costco is open for its normal hours of operation this Presidents Day. You’ll want to contact your local warehouse to find out your local store’s exact hours for Presidents Day 2020.

Costco’s Business Centers are also open on Presidents Day. The Business Centers are typically closed on Christmas Day, New Year’s Day, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, and Thanksgiving Day too. Costco notes: “On all other holidays, we will be OPEN and delivering orders. If a delivery is scheduled and your business will NOT be open, please call Member Services at 1-800-788-9968 to adjust your delivery day. A redelivery charge may be assessed if we arrive at your business and no one is there to receive the order. If you have further questions about holiday deliveries, please contact Member Services at 1-800-788-9968. Representatives are available Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m., Pacific Time.” (This note refers to all holidays where Costco isn’t closed, so it includes Presidents Day.)

Costco’s Specials & News

Costco’s having a lot of Presidents Day specials right now. The store is offering Presidents Day Appliance Savings through February 26. This includes an online only sale through February 28 on Samsung appliances where you can get 15% back on a Costco Shop Card. Other specials include discounts on a Whirlpool 25CuFt 36-inch Wide French Door Refrigerator, an LG 5.0CuFt Washer and 7.3CuFt Wifi Enabled Top Load Laundry Package, a Samsung 5.2 cu. ft. top Load Washer and 7.4CuFt gas dryer, and more.

There’s also a Presidents Day Mattress Savings event while supplies last, including up to $600 off Sleep Science and up to $200 off Sealy. There are lots of other mattress specials going on right now too. But hurry, because some are already out of stock.

You can also get $200 off a MacBook 12″ with 8GB memory, $100 off a MacBook Air 13.3″ with 8GB memory, and $70 off an iPad 7th Gen.

Dysons are also on special, with $60 to $130 off select models.

Online-only specials can be viewed here. These include specials on tires and installation through February 24 and a lot of specials on jewelry and watches. You’ll also find online savings on floodlights, SunSetter shades, an executive safe, a composting garden bed, office furniture, a storage cabinet, a 10-piece seating set with a fire table, ceiling fans, a sauna, a leather set with pushback recliner, a five-person spa, and much more.

All specials are available while supplies last.

