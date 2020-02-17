Is Fedex Delivering on Presidents Day 2020?

Monday, February 17, 2020 is Presidents Day, which is a federal holiday, so you might be wondering if FedEx delivers today. According to the FedEx website, FedEx stores will be open for normal business hours and home delivery will be operational. However, FedEx Express and SmartPost are listed as “modified.”

The website reads, “Check the operating hours for your area at Find Locations. To confirm whether a service area is affected due to weather or other conditions, go to the FedEx Newsroom or call 1.800.463.3339. For international holiday schedules, go to our International Holiday site.”

FedEx typically remains open on some federal holidays, including Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Presidents Day, Columbus Day and Veterans Day, although there may be some modified services. Click here for a complete rundown of the FedEx holiday schedule.

FedEx Closes on Most Major Federal Holidays, Including Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day & Easter

FedEx typically only closes on major federal holidays. According to the site, in the United States, FedEx observes the following holidays with either full closures or limited/reduced hours:

New Year’s Day – January 1, 2020

Easter Sunday – April 12, 2020

Memorial Day – May 25, 2020

Independence Day – July 4, 2020

Labor Day – September 7, 2020

Thanksgiving Day – November 26, 2020

Christmas Day – December 25, 2020

New Year’s Day – January 1, 2021

However, there are several days throughout the year that FedEx has limited hours and delivery for, including days like: Good Friday, the days before Thanksgiving, Easter, Christmas, New Year’s, Memorial Day, Labor Day and Independence Day, as well as a few days following certain holidays this year. Check out the full schedule, which highlights which services are open and/or limited, by clicking here. The holiday calendar is available for download and can also be printed.

The Delivery Service Offers Emergency Shipping on Christmas Day & Other Major Federal Holidays

Although FedEx typically closes on Christmas, there are still some services available for emergency deliveries. When it comes to the Christmas schedule, FedEx notes, “If you need to ship on Christmas Day or any other day of the year, we have you covered with FedEx SameDay service. It’s available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, for your urgent shipments. Go to fedexsameday.com or call 1.800.399.5999 to schedule a pickup.”

FedEx has regular business hours for most of their services during holidays like Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, and Valentine’s Day; however, we always recommend calling ahead or checking online to be sure of the hours and services available before wasting a trip. It’s worth noting that FedEx SmartPost is usually modified on minor federal holidays like Columbus Day, Veteran’s Day, Presidents Day and Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The company also offers a money-back guarantee, although it is sometimes “suspended” for certain holidays. The site reads, “The money-back guarantee for select FedEx Express, FedEx Ground and FedEx Freight services will be temporarily suspended during certain holidays. For specific details, view the holiday money-back guarantee policy.” You can find that policy here.

Federal services that are often affected by Presidents Day include mail delivery, garbage pickup and most government services; the DMV and all county libraries, as well as local, state and federal courts are all closed, although national parks typically remain open on minor holidays. The stock market is also closed today.