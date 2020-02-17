Is There a New Episode of ‘The Bachelor’ on TV Tonight? 2/17/2020

Today is President’s Day, and that might leave you wondering about whether or not The Bachelor is new tonight or if there’s some non-regularly scheduled programming going on. Good news: There is a new episode of The Bachelor on tonight, Feb 17, 2020, at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

There are only a few episodes left of Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor, and there aren’t many women left to fight for the pilot’s heart. The current remaining women are Victoria Fuller, Madison Prewett, Kelsey Weier and Hannah Ann Sluss. Their hometown dates will all air tonight, so we’ll be meeting their families and seeing where they come from.

Read on to learn more about the remaining contestants in the 2020 season of The Bachelor.

Madison Prewett

Madison Prewett is one of a few front-runners who has stood out this season. In her case, she has stood out for many fans since the season premiere. Prewett, a former pageant queen, is a foster parent recruiter and freelance photographer.

Madison had the first one-on-one date with Peter, where they attended his parent’s vow renewal ceremony, making her the first woman on the show to meet his parents.

One of the main plot points of this season for Madison is that she’s a virgin, which came out recently on the show and will reportedly play another role, adding in more drama soon. She is deeply religious and describes herself as a passionate person.

Hannah Ann Sluss

Hannah Ann is a painter, interior decorator and model for Wilhelmina Models and The Block Agency. Before spending time with Peter, she said what she wanted to get out of her experience on The Bachelor was “a man who she can be best friends with while keeping the steamy romance alive.”

Sluss received the first impression rose on this season, which is not usually a good sign for contestants on The Bachelor. Unlike what may happen on The Bachelorette, no contestant who received the first impression rose has “won” The Bachelor.

Victoria Fuller

Victoria Fuller is undoubtedly the most controversial contestant on this season of The Bachelor. Before her time on the show, Fuller modeled a “White Lives Matter” t-shirt. Reality Steve broke this story along with others regarding Fuller.

The WLM company used the photoshoot as a way to raise money for endangered white marlin fish in an advertising campaign, and they also sell “Marlin Lives Matter” shirts and hats. This led to Cosmopolitan announcing that they would not be publishing the image of Victoria that they’d been planning to use as a digital cover of their magazine.

Kelsey Weier

Before she even stepped out of the limo, The Bachelor host Chris Harrison said Kelsey Weier would be one to watch this season. He said that she is “one of the most emotional women from the cast.” and that she would be involved in a lot of the drama over the season.

The 28-year-old Miss Iowa is described as “feisty and stubborn.” She is one of Peter’s final four and seems like she has a very close connection with him.

Tune in to The Bachelor tonight to see which of these women are eliminated before next week’s airing of the overnight dates.

