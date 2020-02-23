Is Reza Farahan Still Married to Husband Adam Neely After Cheating Scandal?

Season 8 of Shahs of Sunset is off to a dramatic start, and as viewers are well aware, rumors are swirling that Adam Neely may have cheated on husband Reza Farahan while he was away from home.

As Cheat Sheet points out, the word amongst cast members was that Neely had friends over and played a “naked party game” with them.

Ali Ashouri Claimed Neely Sent Him Nude Photos

Cheat Sheet writes, “It all started when Shahs of Sunset cast member Destiney Rose heard from her friend Ali Ashouri that Adam Neely was getting frisky while Reza Farahan was out of town. Ashouri claimed that Neely sent him nude photos from Neely at one point.”

When Ashouri showed Rose the photos, he said it was, “… to the point of like sexual harassment.”

Mike Shouhed and Rose then told Farahan about the rumors they heard, and Faharan was cool as a cucumber… on the outside. He even told them that he was happy they came to him and that they should always discuss these kinds of concerns with him.

Reza later told the cameras, “None of this makes sense to me right now. Is my husband cheating on me and I’m the only idiot in the room who doesn’t know what’s going on, and all my friends are laughing behind my back?”

Speaking to Destiny Rose, he later said, “You’re talking to someone who is now saying my husband harassed him? He is a bottom-dwelling piece of sh*t that’s creating problems in my life and in my marriage. If you wanna be friends with him, that’s on you. But I’m not gonna f*ck with you. It’s that plain and simple.”

Reza Farahan on His Rocky Season with Adam Neely | WWHLReza Farahan from ‘Shahs of Sunset’ talks about what point in the season everything started to go downhill with his relationships with husband Adam Neely and Mercedes Javid. ►► Subscribe To WWHL: http://bravo.ly/WWHLSub ►► Watch Full Episodes: https://bravo.app.link/WatchWhatHappensLive-YT Watch WWHL Sun-Thu 11/10c: WWHL Website: https://www.bravotv.com/watch-what-happens-live Follow WWHL: https://twitter.com/BravoWWHL Like WWHL: https://www.facebook.com/WatchWhatHappensLive/ WWHL Tumblr: http://bravowwhl.tumblr.com/ 'Watch What Happens: Live' is Bravo's late-night, interactive talk show that features guests from the world of entertainment, politics, and pop culture. Hosted by Andy Cohen, the series includes lively debates on everything from fashion, the latest on everyone's favorite Bravolebrities, and what celebrity is making headlines that week. Past guests who have joined Cohen in the Bravo Clubhouse include Sarah Jessica Parker, Tina Fey, Khloe Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez, Liam Neeson, Kelly Ripa, Jimmy Fallon, Anderson Cooper, Jennifer Lawrence, and Lance Bass. Watch More Bravo: Bravo Website: http://www.bravotv.com/ Bravo Youtube: http://www.youtube.com/videobybravo Follow Bravo: http://www.twitter.com/bravotv Like Bravo: https://www.facebook.com/BRAVO Pin Bravo: http://www.pinterest.com/bravobybravo Bravo Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/bravotv Bravo Tumblr: http://bravotv.tumblr.com/ 2020-02-10T03:30:00.000Z

The Couple Is Still Together

In an interview on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Reza recently told Andy that it was a big surprise to him when he learned his husband was playing strip Jenga games with other men– he clarified that the pair’s relationship is not ‘open’ in any way, so this kind of behavior would be unacceptable.

Reza said that the conversation opened up Pandora’s Box for the couple. He admitted he couldn’t reveal much in terms of what happens throughout the season, but said Seasn 8 was definitely a “bumpy” road for the couple.

Fortunately, things seem to have improved since all the drama unfolded. On Valentine’s Day, Neely posted the above to Instagram, and captioned it, “Spending Valentine’s Day with my amazing shohar! 👱🏼‍♂️❤️👨🏻 #living #shahs.” Reza, in the comments section, wrote, “I LOVE YOU😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘.”

On Valentine’s Day, Reza also posted a photo of the couple asleep in bed. He captioned it, “I love you very much, thank you for being my best friend and partner in life @theadamneely. Happy Valentine’s Day! The truth is beautiful & powerful and I still miss you in spite of all your💩😈 #shahs #shahsofsunset #bravo.”

It appears that while the season was difficult for the couple to film, the dust has settled and they’ve worked on their relationship, and are doing better.

Be sure to tune into Shahs of Sunset tonight on Bravo at 9pm ET/PT.

READ NEXT: Destiney Rose – Reza Farahan’s Friend on ‘Shahs of Sunset’