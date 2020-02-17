Is UPS Delivering on Presidents Day 2020?

Monday, February 17, 2020 is Presidents Day, which is a federal holiday, so you might be wondering if UPS delivers today. According to the UPS website, UPS stores will be open for normal business hours and running on a regular delivery schedule today.

UPS typically only closes on major federal holidays. According to the site, in the United States, UPS observes the following holidays with either full closures or limited hours:

New Year’s Day – January 1, 2020

Easter Sunday – April 12, 2020

Memorial Day – May 25, 2020

Independence Day – July 4, 2020

Labor Day – September 7, 2020

Thanksgiving Day – November 26, 2020

Christmas Day – December 25, 2020

New Year’s Day – January 1, 2021

UPS remains open on federal holidays such as Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Presidents Day, Columbus Day and Veterans Day. Click here for a complete rundown of the UPS holiday schedule.

UPS Offers Special Delivery Services for Valentine’s Day, Mother’s Day & the Holiday Shipping Season

UPS has special delivery services and guidelines for shipping on holidays such as Valentine’s Day, and Mother’s Day, as well as during the holiday shipping season. You can also schedule ahead with UPS “My Choice,” which gives customers control over where and when your UPS packages will arrive during the holiday seasons.

“Whether you are shipping jewelry or chocolates or even something that’s oversized or breakable, we can handle it,” the Valentine’s Day link reads. “The staff at The UPS Store is professionally trained to pack your item. Ask about our Pack & Ship Guarantee.”

The UPS website has a delivery schedule mapped out for those who are hoping to send something special on Mother’s Day this year, in order to help customers plan ahead. Click here for the delivery schedule.

When it comes to the holiday shipping schedule, the website reads, “We’re committed to helping you navigate any of the busy holiday seasons so you can take full advantage of every available shipping day.” Read more about the holiday hours below.

Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day & New Year’s Eve Hours Are Listed Below

For those thinking ahead to the busy holiday season, you can check out the hours of UPS delivery below:

November 26, 2020: Thanksgiving – UPS Holiday

No UPS pickup or delivery service.

pickup or delivery service. The UPS Store locations are closed.

UPS Freight is closed. Delivery service is not available unless scheduled in advance. Pickups can be scheduled in advance with your local Service Center or Urgent Services Department at 1-800-644-0900.

UPS Express Critical service is available 7/24/365. Call 1-800-714-8779 or visit upsexpresscritical.com.

December 24, 2020: Christmas Eve

UPS pickup for Air and international Air services only if prearranged by December 18, 2020. No Ground service pickup.

UPS delivery for all services is available.

Some The UPS Store locations may have modified business hours.Check with your local store for specific hours of operation.

UPS Freight is closed. Delivery service is not available unless scheduled in advance. Pickups can be scheduled in advance with your local Service Center or Urgent Services Department at 1-800-644-0900.

UPS Express Critical service is available 7/24/365. Call 1-800-714-8779 or visit upsexpresscritical.com.

December 25, 2020: Christmas Day – UPS Holiday

No UPS pickup or delivery service.

The UPS Store locations are closed.

UPS Freight is closed. Delivery service is not available unless scheduled in advance. Pickups can be scheduled in advance with your local Service Center or Urgent Services Department at 1-800-644-0900.

UPS Express Critical service is available 7/24/365. Call 1-800-714-8779 or visit upsexpresscritical.com.

December 31, 2020: New Year’s Eve

UPS pickup for Air and international Air services only if prearranged by December 24, 2020. No Ground service pickup.

UPS delivery for Air and international Air services is available. No Ground service delivery.

The UPS Store locations are open.

UPS Freight is open with modified service. UPS Freight shipments picked up today will require one additional day in transit.Click here for detailed information.

UPS Express Critical service is available 7/24/365. Call 1-800-714-8779 or visit upsexpresscritical.com.

Federal services that are often affected by Presidents Day include mail delivery, garbage pickup and most government services; the DMV and all county libraries, as well as local, state and federal courts are all closed, although national parks typically remain open on minor holidays. The stock market is also closed today.