Is V. Unbeatable the Winner of ‘AGT Champions’ 2020?

SPOILERS are below that name the rumored winner of AGT: Champions season 2.

It is rumored that the Mumbai-based dance group, V. Unbeatable, won America’s Got Talent: The Champions season 2. The group was given The Golden Buzzer by judge Howie Mandel.

AGT: The Champions season 2 finale airs Monday, February 17, 2020 at 8:00 p.m. Eastern on NBC.

The show was filming all month in Pasadena, California, and details have leaked. Four weeks of auditions are done. The semi-final episode taped October 15 and the finale is set for an October 21 taping, according to MJS Big Blog.

The judges lineup has changed for season 2. Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel and Heidi Klum (who did not participate in America’s Got Talent most recent summer season) are returning. Britain’s Got Talent judge Alesha Dixon is a new addition to the American show.

The Golden Buzzer in AGT: The Champions automatically puts the contestant in the finals show (the golden buzzer in the summer edition of AGT sends the act to the semifinals live shows). Each judge gets to select one act for The Golden Buzzer.

The spoilers were found in the AGT Reddit thread. Here’s the rumored lineup and results for all four weeks of auditions:

Who Are the Rumored AGT: Champions Finalists and Winner?

V. Unbeatable: Indian Dance Crew Put LIVES on The Line For @America's Got Talent Champions FinaleAmerica's Got Talent: The Champions | Season 2 | Finals #AGTchampions #AmericasGotTalent #TalentRecap For more HD videos, news, analysis and recaps of America's Got Talent: Champions – please subscribe & follow Talent Recap: https://talentrecap.com/ TALENT RECAP ON SOCIAL: YouTube: https://goo.gl/6pybnw Like: https://www.facebook.com/talentrecap/ Follow: https://twitter.com/TalentRecap Google+: https://goo.gl/jR9eS5 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/talentrecap/ AMERICA'S GOT TALENT ON SOCIAL Like AGT: https://www.facebook.com/agt Follow AGT: https://twitter.com/agt AGT Tumblr: http://nbcagt.tumblr.com/ AGT Instagram: http://instagram.com/agt ABOUT AMERICA'S GOT TALENT: THE CHAMPIONS "America’s Got Talent: The Champions" brings together the world’s most talented, memorable and all-around fan-favorite acts from past seasons of "AGT" and the other "Got Talent" franchises, spanning 194 territories. The "Got Talent" format has had more than 900 million global viewers since it began airing in 2006 and has aired in 194 markets worldwide. "Got Talent" holds the Guinness World Records title as the Most Successful Reality Television Format in history, with 70 local versions produced across Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa and the Americas. The series, from NBC, Fremantle and Syco Entertainment, will feature the star-studded judges panel from "America's Got Talent" – Executive Producer Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and NEW judge Alesha Dixon – as well as Host Terry Crews, co-star of NBC’s "Brooklyn Nine-Nine." Find America's Got Talent: The Champions trailers, full episode highlights, previews, promos, clips, and digital exclusives here. ABOUT TALENT RECAP Talent Recap is the #1 independent website which is exclusively dedicated to the fans of the most popular talent shows around the world. As passionate fans of these shows, we provide news, analysis and fan engagement on America’s Got Talent, Britain’s Got Talent, The Voice, The X Factor, American Idol, The Masked Singer and The Four. Talent Recap https://goo.gl/nZgzW8 2020-02-11T02:47:06.000Z

V. Unbeatable is rumored to have won the show, according to Reddit.

V.Unbeatable (Winner)

Duo Transcend

Tyler Butler-Figueroa

Marcelito Pomoy

Sandou Russian Trio Bar

Rumored Top 10 Finalists include:

Marcelito Pomoy (Singer : Philippines)

Standau Trio Russian Bar (Danger : USA)

Silhouettes (Shadow Play : USA)

Angelina Jordan (Singer : Norway)

Hans (Entertainer : Australia)

Duo Transcend (Danger : USA)

Boogie Storm (Dancers : UK)

Alexa Lauenberger (Dog Trainer: Germany)

V Unbeatable (Dancers : India)

Tyler Butler Figueroa (Violinist : USA)

In AGT: Champions season 2, three acts in each preliminary episode advance to a semifinal round: two via the “AGT Superfans” vote. The acts that finished in third, fourth and fifth place in the Superfans vote faced the Judges’ Choice for the final spot.

Who Received A Golden Buzzer In Season 2 of AGT: Champions?

Golden Buzzer: Howie Mandel Sends V.Unbeatable To The Finals! – America's Got Talent: The ChampionsThe dance crew from India received the GOLDEN BUZZER from Howie Mandel! V.Unbeatable takes their performance to new heights while performing to "Dhoom Machale Dhoom" by Aditi Singh Sharma. » Get The America's Got Talent App: http://bit.ly/AGTAppDownload » Subscribe for More: http://bit.ly/AGTSub » Watch America's Got Talent: The Champions Mondays 8/7c on NBC! » Stream Anytime: http://bit.ly/AGTFullEpisodes AMERICA'S GOT TALENT ON SOCIAL Like AGT: https://www.facebook.com/agt Follow AGT: https://twitter.com/agt AGT Tumblr: http://nbcagt.tumblr.com/ AGT Instagram: http://instagram.com/agt "America’s Got Talent: The Champions" brings together the world’s most talented, memorable and all-around fan-favorite acts from past seasons of "AGT" and the other "Got Talent" franchises, spanning 194 territories. Find America's Got Talent: The Champions trailers, full episode highlights, previews, promos, clips, and digital exclusives here. NBC ON SOCIAL Like NBC: http://Facebook.com/NBC Follow NBC: http://Twitter.com/NBC NBC Tumblr: http://NBCtv.tumblr.com/ NBC Pinterest: http://Pinterest.com/NBCtv/ NBC Google+: https://plus.google.com/+NBC YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/nbc NBC Instagram: http://instagram.com/nbc ABOUT AMERICA'S GOT TALENT: THE CHAMPIONS Last winter’s #1 most-watched alternative series, “America’s Got Talent: The Champions,” returns for a second season. The series will feature a star-studded panel of judges, including executive producer Simon Cowell, global superstar Heidi Klum, “AGT’s” longest-running judge Howie Mandel and the newest addition – singer, songwriter and author Alesha Dixon, who joins “Champions” from the smash hit “Britain’s Got Talent.” Terry Crews, star of NBC’s “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” and People magazine’s “Sexiest TV Host,” returns as host. “America’s Got Talent: The Champions” brings together the world’s most talented, memorable and all-around fan-favorite acts from past seasons of “AGT” and from the other “Got Talent” franchises around the globe. Golden Buzzer: Howie Mandel Sends V.Unbeatable To The Finals! – America's Got Talent: The Champions https://youtu.be/S_TrDKEJkvI America's Got Talent http://www.youtube.com/user/americasgottalent 2020-01-21T02:04:19.000Z

Angelina received the Golden Buzzer on January 6. The 13-year-old singer, who won Norway’s Got Talent season 6 when she was seven, performed Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody.” Heidi gave the vocalist the golden buzzer.

Boogie Storm received the Golden Buzzer from Simon on January 13. Howie disagreed but Simon pressed The Golden Buzzer anyway.

Howie gave V. Unbeatable the Golden Buzzer on January 20. Last September, this dance crew was close to taking home the America’s Got Talent title. Now, they are on top after executing a flawless routine for the first round of Champions.

Alesha gave the Silhouettes the Golden Buzzer on January 27. Their story about having a dog in your life made Alesha become emotional, and she said she couldn’t stop thinking about all her pets. She gave them The Golden Buzzer.

The AGT: The Champions season 2 finale runs for two hours tonight at 8:00 p.m. Eastern on NBC. While 40 acts started off this competition, it came down to four receiving the Golden Buzzers and six surviving last week’s semi-final.

READ NEXT: Read more about AGT Champions Season 2.