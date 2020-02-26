Isauro Aguirre: Who Is on Death Row For Gabriel Fernandez’s Murder?

Isauro Aguirre is currently on death row in San Quentin State Prison in California. He was convicted of the first-degree murder of 8-year-old Gabriel Fernandez with the added circumstance of intentional murder by torture. He received the death sentence and was admitted to San Quentin on June 13, 2018.

Gabriel Fernandez was killed on May 24, 2013 after lying in the hospital, brain dead, for two days. Isauro Aguirre was dating and living with Gabriel’s mother, Pearl Fernandez, and both were charged with torturing and abusing the child for months until he eventually died of his injuries. The brutal case is the subject of a new Netflix docu-series, “The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez.”

During Aguirre’s trial, the defense team painted the 39-year-old in a completely different light than the details of the case would suggest.

The Prosecution Said Aguirre Was “Evil” & Enjoyed Torturing Gabriel Fernandez

During the trial, the prosecution painted a picture that was disturbing and distressing in its graphic nature. Deputy District Attorney Jonathan Hatami said that Aguirre was “evil” and “liked torturing” Gabriel, doing so repeatedly in the months before his death because he thought the 8-year-old was gay, NBC reported.

The LA Times received transcripts of the grand jury testimony for the case and reported that Hatami argued that Aguirre “reveled in his brutalization, forcing Gabriel to eat cat feces and his own vomit.” He continued, “The boy slept in a small cabinet, with his ankles handcuffed, his hands bound and his mouth gagged with a sock.”

Aguirre’s Defense Team Described Aguirre During Trial as “Caring” & “Respectful”

Aguirre decided to take his case to trial and was found guilty, receiving the death sentence. When the death sentence was passed down, Aguirre’s attorney Deputy Public Defender Michael Sklar said that it was “grossly disproportionate” with his culpability, according to the LA Times.

During the sentencing hearing, the defense team worked to show Aguirre’s innocent childhood in hopes to spare him the death penalty. ABC7 reported that the jury was shown photos of Aguirre as a baby and as a young child, holding his younger sister.

His lawyer argued that Aguirre had no prior criminal history and suggested that he was changed by Pearl Fernandez. Aguirre’s sister Elizabeth testified in his case, with ABC reporting that she said “Aguirre had been a caring and helpful older brother in a hard-working family.”

His attorney also suggested that Aguirre might have a learning disability, saying he had intellectual difficulties, repeated two grades, and eventually dropped out of school. The LA Times reported that for most of the trial, Aguirre stared at the table with a scowl on his face.

The court heard that he worked at an assisted-living facility during his 20s. The defense also had two of Aguirre’s former girlfriends testify that he was “helpful and respectful,” ABC7 reported, although he had difficulties with their break-up.

READ NEXT: Pearl Fernandez, Gabriel Fernandez’s Mother: 5 Fast Facts