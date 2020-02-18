Ja’Net Dubois Dead: ‘Good Times’ & ‘Charlie’s Angels’ Star Dies at 74

Ja’Net Dubois, who became famous playing the role of Willona Woods on the hit 70s sitcom Good Times died on February 18, as reported by TMZ. She was 74.

A cause of death was not immediately given and her family told TMZ that Dubois hadn’t complained of any pain or illness in the days leading up to her death. She unexpectedly passed away in her sleep at her home in Glendale, California. She is survived by her three children, two daughters, and one son.

Born in Brooklyn, New York, on August 5, 1945, Dubois went on to become a two-time Emmy Award winner for her voice-over work on the animated series, The PJs, and in 1969, she won a Peabody Award for the CBS children’s movie, J.T..

Here’s what you need to know about Ja’Net Dubois:

She Lived To See Tiffany Haddish Play Her Role of Willona Wood On ABC’s ‘Good Times’ Live Special

During ABC’s Live In Front of a Studio Audience: All in the Family and Good Times holiday special in December, comedian Tiffany Haddish played Dubois’ iconic role on Good Times.

Joining Haddish in ABC’s live re-staging was two-time Golden Globe nominee Andre Braugher, who played the Evans’ family patriarch, James Evans, and Academy Award winner Viola Davis played Evans’ wife Florida, The roles of their three fictional children was former SNL cast member Jay Pharoah as JJ, This Is Us star Asante Blackk as Michael, and Corinne Foxx, Jamie Foxx’s real-life daughter, as Thelma.

Haddish, 40, said she was more excited than nervous in taking over the Dubois’ role. The Girls Trip star told Extra TV, “It’s gonna be a good time. It’s one of the shows I grew up watching.”

‘Good Times’ Was The First Mainstream TV Series To Feature a Two-Parent African American Household

Every Willona Entrance, All 6 Seasons of "Good Times"Willona Woods loved opening doors. Here is every entrance she made in the six seasons of "Good Times". 2019-09-05T16:56:27.000Z

The series, originally created by Eric Monte and Mike Evans, with veteran Norman Lear helping develop, Good Times premiered on CBS in 1974, a spin-off from the hit series, Maude, and the first mainstream TV series to feature a two-parent African American household.

Good Times followed the lives of a poor Chicago couple, Florida (Esther Rolle) and James Evans (John Amos), as they raised their kids, JJ (Jimmie Walker), Thelma (BernNadette Stanis), and Michael (Ralph Carter), and along with Sanford and Sons and The Jeffersons, was one of the highest-rated TV series in its first few years. Dubois played Willona Woods for all six seasons the showed aired on TV.

Dubois Famously Composed ‘The Jeffersons’ Theme Song ‘Movin’ On Up’

Dubois, the multi-talented actor, singer, and dancer celebrated her 74th birthday in August, and in addition her run on Good Times, she both composed and sang the theme song, “Movin’ On Up,” for Norman Lear’s other popular sitcom, The Jeffersons.

Throughout the 80s and 90s, Dubois worked non-stop as a TV guest on dozens of shows. As a series regular, she played Grandma Ellington on The Wayans Bros., and Mrs. Avery on The PJs. With nearly 70 credits to her name, the last film Dubois worked was the 2016 movie, She’s Got a Plan.

