Jazz Jennings & Ahmir Steward Breakup Details & Update

Jazz Jennings and Ahmir Steward, the reality star’s first-ever boyfriend, broke up last year in April. Steward confirmed to Radar Online that the two had gone their separate ways after posting a cryptic message on Instagram, which fueled speculation that the two had split.

Jennings and Steward chose not to air their drama to the public, but when both reality stars stopped mentioning each other on social media, rumors surfaced that the two had split up. Here’s what we know about their breakup and current relationship today:

They Were Facing Issues With Steward’s Mother & Decided to Have a ‘No Commitment’ Relationship Before the Split

Jennings and Steward were having some relationship issues prior to their social media silence, which played out on the show. Steward’s mother didn’t support or approve of Jennings, which put a heavy strain on their relationship from the beginning. Jennings’ friends and family were also concerned about Steward’s intentions, and worried the two were moving too fast.

Later on in the season, Jennings confronted Steward’s mother about her issues with Jennings being trans, and Steward was visibly upset during the call (you can watch the full clip above). The two later decided to have a “no commitment relationship” after Jennings decided she wanted to grow more as a woman and establish relationships with other people, which further intensified the rumors that they had split.

Steward addressed fans’ concerns about their relationships before the two actually confirmed a split. The reality star wrote a lengthy statement on Instagram (which has since been deleted), about the privacy of their relationship, despite being part of a reality television show.

“If we were to break up we should not have to publicly announce it to satisfy ANYBODY nor do we have to be bitter towards each other. Our private life is our private life and the bits of our relationship that you see on tv is what we have allowed you to see. Respect that,” Ahmir wrote, according to International Business Times.

Steward Posted a Photo of Himself on Instagram Alluding to His Single Status

Although Steward and Jennings attempted to keep their personal lives private, it soon became clear that the two were no longer together. Not only did Jennings and Steward refrain from posting pictures, tagging one another, or mentioning each other on social media for some time in early 2019, Steward uploaded a photo of himself on Instagram in late April, alluding to the fact that he was now single.

“Although we may be single sometimes, we will be beautiful at all times. Everything is temporary. Except for the bad bitch vibes that you bring to the table,” the reality star captioned the photo above.

Shortly after Steward posted the picture, he spoke with Radar Online and confirmed the two were no longer together. He told the publication that they hadn’t seen in each other for a while, but they were still in contact and he hoped for a reunion in the near future. He also noted that she was still helping him deal with his depression, so the two clearly ended on amicable terms and remained friends following the split.

The Two Are Still Friends Today & Steward Will Be Featured Throughout Season 6 of I Am Jazz

Aside from Steward confirming that the two were still in touch following the breakup, it’s clear they have remained friends long enough for the reality star to appear on the new season of the show. In a Season 6 promo, Steward can be seen visiting Jennings while she’s in the hospital for a third followup procedure to her bottom surgery. You can see him at the 1:23 mark in the clip above.

“Ahmir and I are not together anymore, but I wanted his support as a friend,” Jennings says in a voiceover, while another clip shows her asking her ex if he is “happy he came” to visit her in the hospital. He answers, “let’s just get through the day and see what happens,” so there might be a little bit of tension left between the two, although they appear to still be close friends.

The description for tonight’s February 4 episode, titled “Ex Factor,” reads, “Jazz recovers from cosmetic revision surgery, but a month later, she faces another complication; Jeanette worries about Jazz choosing Pomona over Harvard; after breaking up with Ahmir, Jazz tries to make it work with Victoria, and Sander comes along too.” (airs February 4, 2020)

You can read more about Jennings’ past relationship with Steward by clicking here, and get an update on her health and gender confirmation surgery by clicking here. Tune in Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. EST to catch new episodes of I Am Jazz on TLC. In the meantime, don’t forget to check out this author’s profile for all of your reality TV coverage and entertainment news!

