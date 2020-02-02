Jennifer Lopez Age & Height: JLo’s Background & Stats

Jennifer Lopez was born on July 24, 1969, making her 50-years-old. The pop superstar stands at 5’5″, or 165 cm, and has been dating MLB star Alex Rodriguez (“A-Rod”) since 2017. Lopez shares twins Emme and Maximilian with ex-husband and actor Marc Anthony.

Lopez will be performing alongside fellow pop star Shakira during the Super Bowl LIV halftime show on February 2, 2020. With all eyes on Lopez during halftime, fans might be curious about her personal life, including her rise to fame, where she was born and raised, and her dating history. Here’s what we know:

Lopez Was Raised in the Bronx & Started Pursuing Her Dream of Being a ‘Famous Movie Star’ as a Teen

Lopez was raised in the Castle Hill neighborhood of the Bronx. She realized her dream to be a “famous movie star” after auditioning for a role in a small, low-budget film titled My Little Girl, where she was cast as Myra, a young woman living in a center for troubled girls. From there, Lopez was hired for the chorus in Golden Musicals of Broadway, which toured Europe for five months.

Lopez continued building her career and was eventually selected as a backup dancer for the New Kids on the Block in 1991. She performed with them at the 18th Annual American Music Awards before she landed her first high-profile job as a “Fly Girl” dancer on the television program In Living Color, according to Biography.

Her first big break came in 1997 when she auditioned to play the title role in Selena, a biopic of the Tejano pop singer Selena Quintillana-Perez, who was tragically killed by a fan in 1995, Biography reports. Lopez continued to land roles in various movies that same year, including Anaconda and Blood and Wine, and her acting career eventually took off.

In 1999, Lopez released her debut Latin pop album, On the 6, which went platinum within two weeks, according to Biography. On the 6 was followed by J. Lo in 2001, which debuted at No. 1 on the pop charts, the same year that her wildly popular film The Wedding Planner was released.

Over the years, Lopez has been nominated for nearly 170 awards, raking in 62 wins, including several BET, GLAAD, People’s Choice Awards, MTV Movie, TV and Video Awards, and many, many more.

She Has Been in Various, High-Profile Relationships Throughout the Years

Lopez has been in various long-term relationships over the years; she was married to first husband, Cuban waiter Ojani Noa, for two years, before moving on to former dancer Cris Judd, who she was briefly married to from 2001-2002. She was engaged to actor Ben Affleck for several years, and calls her breakup with Affleck her “first real heartbreak,” according to US Magazine. Following her split with Affleck, Lopez went on to date her longtime friend and fellow actor Marc Anthony, with whom she shares her twins. The two divorced in 2011 and Lopez has been dating Rodriguez since 2017.

Lopez and Rodriguez are currently planning their wedding and are open to trying for another child. When asked if she and A-Rod want to expand their blended family, Lopez told People in early December, “I want to! I don’t know that it’s in God’s plan but I would like to try. I’m so open to it!”

