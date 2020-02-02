How Many Times Has Jennifer Lopez Been Engaged?

Jennifer Lopez has been engaged five times. Yet despite the number of times JLo has said “Yes!” she has only made it down the aisle on four occasions. And in between, she’s had some headline-worthy romances, including a relationship with Sean “Diddy” Combs that saw her almost land in prison for involvement in a shooting outside of a nightclub in NYC! From A-Listers to sports stars, JLo’s love life has definitely been eventful and interesting!

Lopez has also had some lowkey romances in the mix, including a five-year relationship with Casper Smart, one of her backup dancers. And while not every relationship she has had has ended in a proposal, the engagements she has accepted have come with some pretty enviable rings!

Here’s what you need to know about her engagements:

First Time: Ojani Noa

Lopez was married to Cuban restauranteur, Ojani Noa, for a year. Their marriage lasted from February 1997 to January 1998. While their union was relatively short-lived, Noa continued to be present in Jennifer’s life through the late 2000s, when he attempted to publish a defamatory tell-all book about his relationship with Lopez. Ultimately, JLo was awarded a permanent injunction against Noa and over half a million dollars in compensatory damages.

The ring: JLo’s first engagement was an understated, simple solitaire ring worth approximately $100,000.

Second Time: Cris Judd

Jennifer’s second engagement was to Cris Judd, one of her backup dancers at the time. They were married from September 2001 until June 2002, making JLo’s second marriage shorter than her first marriage. While the pair is no longer in touch today, Judd has maintained his brief marriage to JLo as his biggest claim to fame.

The ring: Her second engagement was a solitaire emerald-cut ring, worth slightly more than her first ring’s market value.

Third Time: Ben Affleck

Less than two months after officially divorcing Judd, Jennifer became engaged to actor Ben Affleck in November 2002. Affectionately known as “Jen & Ben” and “Bennifer” during their time together, the A-List couple proliferated magazine covers and media stories. They were rightfully considered to be a “Supercouple,” and their combined name of “Bennifer” used by the media started a trend of naming celebrity couples by mixing parts of each person’s name. Ultimately, the pair called off their engagement the day before their planned wedding in September 2003. Their relationship officially ended in 2004.

The ring: When Affleck proposed in 2002, he did so with a pink diamond from Harry Winston. The 6.10 carat ring is credited with initiating a trend of colored engagement rings over the next several years, marking the second major cultural influence “Bennifer” had!

Fourth Time: Marc Anthony

Marc Anthony and Jennifer Lopez were friends for years before becoming romantically involved. Not long after her separation from Affleck, Lopez went public about her relationship with Anthony. The couple married in 2004. In 2008, the couple welcomed twins, Emme and Maximilian. Anthony and Lopez were married for a decade before divorcing in 2014. Currently, Jennifer maintains primary physical custody of the couple’s children.

The ring: When she became engaged to Anthony, JLo opted for another colored stone from Harry Winston. This time, she received a blue diamond ring approximated to be 8.5 carats.

Fifth Time: Alex Rodriguez

Jennifer Lopez is currently engaged to former Major League Baseball star Alex Rodriguez. The two began a relationship in February 2017 and became engaged in March 2019. Lopez and Rodriguez have been open about their relationship and have frequently appeared together at awards shows, premieres, and other Hollywood events. An official wedding date has yet to be made public, but Jennifer has spoken about how well her two children get along with Alex and how excited the entire family is about the upcoming nuptials!

The ring: When Rodriguez proposed, he gave Lopez an emerald-cut diamond ring, the same cut as her second engagement ring, estimated to be between 10 and 15 carats. The estimated worth of the ring is between one million and five million dollars. Wow!

