JLo’s Ex-Boyfriends & Dating History: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Jennifer Lope has found happiness today with Alex Rodriguez, after many years of ups and downs in her dating life. She’s been married three times and also dated multiple men when she wasn’t married. Now Rodriguez is cheering her on as she performs in the Super Bowl. Here’s what you need to know about her ex-boyfriends and her dating history.

1. She Dated Sean Combs in the Late 1990s

In the late 1990s, Jennifer Lopez dated famous rapper Sean “P. Diddy” Combs, Rolling Stone reported. They were arrested in December 1999 after a shooting happened outside of a club in Times Square.

Three people were seriously injured in the shooting, InStyle reported. The shooting reportedly happened after Combs accidentally knocked a drink from someone’s hand, which led to a fight and then a shooting. Combs and Lopez were both arrested. They left the scene and had a gun in his trunk. Lopez’s charges were dropped and Combs was eventually acquitted. He and Lopez broke up before he was acquitted.

2. She & Ben Affleck Were Engaged But Didn’t Marry

Jennifer Lopez was romantically connected to Ben Affleck for a long time and they were affectionately called “Bennifer” by fans. They were engaged in November 2002. Affleck proposed with a pink-diamond solitaire made by Harry Winston, People reported.

But just before they were supposed to get married in 2003, they ended up delaying their wedding, The Age reported. At one point, they said that all the media attention they were getting was part of the reason for the delay, noting that they would need to hire at least three decoy brides to deter the press. They eventually broke up in 2004.

3. She Dated Casper Smart after She & Marc Anthony Broke Up

After her breakup with Marc Anthony, Lopez had a relationship with Casper Smart, her former backup dancer. It lasted off and on from October 2011 to August 2016. She and Anthony announced their breakup in July 2011, even though they didn’t formally divorce until 2014.

When she and Casper Smart started dating, Lopez was 43 and Smart was 25, Hollywood Life reported.

4. She’s Engaged to Alex Rodriguez

Lopez then dated Alex Rodriguez starting in February 2017.

Rodriguez and Lopez first met in 2005, but they didn’t connect until 12 years later, Harper’s Bazaar reported. At the time, Lopez was married to Marc Anthony and they were at a baseball game at Shea Stadium. While there, they met Rodriguez. Lopez said there was an electricity when they shook hands. “Three to five seconds of looking at somebody right in their eyes, and getting stuck.”

The two didn’t reconnect until nearly 12 years later, Harper’s Bazaar reported. They ran into each other at a restaurant. She was having lunch and he tapped her on the shoulder, later texting her and asking her out. She accepted and they had dinner together. He was nervous about their first date in 2017, but it went great.

Now they’re engaged.

5. She Was Married Three Times

In addition to the men she’s dated, she’s also been married three times. Jennifer Lopez’s first marriage was to Ojani Noa, a Cuban waiter. They were married just shy of a year, from February 1997 to January 1998.

Lopez was married to Cris Judd from September 29, 2001 to June 2002.

Jennifer Lopez then married Marc Anthony in June 2004, shortly after she and Ben Affleck broke up. She suffered real heartache from her breakup and sought comfort with Anthony. Their love grew into a long marriage, and she and Anthony had twins.

READ NEXT: Rick and Morty: QR Code on Rick’s Funnel Hat Actually Works