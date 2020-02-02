Jennifer Lopez’s Ex-Husbands: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Jennifer Lopez is one of the headliners for the Super Bowl half time show today. The talented singer has been married three times and now she’s happily engaged. Here is what you need to know about her ex-husbands.

1. Her First Marriage Was to Ojani Noa

Jennifer Lopez’s first marriage was to Ojani Noa, a Cuban waiter. They were married just shy of a year, from February 1997 to January 1998. In 2006, she filed a lawsuit against Noa, trying to block him from publishing a book with intimate details about their marriage, MTV reported. She said they had a confidentiality agreement as part of a settlement and his book would violate that agreement.

Noa, in turn, had filed a suit against Lopez in 2004 for a breach of contract, but then dropped the suit.

In 2007, Lopez was awarded $545,000 for a breach of contract case against Noa and Noa was given a permanent injunction against publishing the book, The Sydney Morning Herald reported.

As recently as 2013, Noa’s business partner said that an agreement still hadn’t been reached on whether or not Noa would release an intimate honeymoon video, Fox News reported. His business partner said they were seeking $3.75 million.

2. She & Cris Judd Married in 2001

Lopez was married to dancer Cris Judd from September 29, 2001 to June 2002, Rolling Stone reported. Judd said it was hard to be in the spotlight so much while they were married, Us Magazine reported. They had fallen in love while filming the Love Don’t Cost a Thing music video. Judd said they broke up simply because their marriage didn’t work out, but there was no bad blood between them.

3. She & Marc Anthony Were Married from 2004 to 2014, with Their Breakup Announced in 2011

Jennifer Lopez then married Marc Anthony in June 2004. She suffered real heartache from her breakup and sought comfort with Anthony. In a book, she wrote that she and Affleck broke up three days before their wedding and she sought comfort in longtime friend Anthony, Page Six reported. She said the marriage was “a Band-Aid on the cut.”

Their marriage wasn’t without controversy. A private wedding video was stolen and the thieves tried to sell it back to Anthony and Lopez for $1 million, Today reported. The men were arraigned and charged with conspiracy, attempted grand larceny, and possession of stolen property.

Lopez and Anthony announced that they were breaking up in 2011 after they had been married for seven years. They filed for divorce in April 2012. In 2014, the divorce was finalized and Lopez had primary custody of their twins.

4. Lopez & Marc Anthony Had Twins

Lopez and Anthony had twins: a son and a daughter who were born on February 22, 2008. In 2007, the 38-year-old announced that she was pregnant, BBC reported. These were Lopez’s first children, and Anthony’s fourth and fifth, People reported. Their children are Emme and Max. Emme is performing with Lopez in the Super Bowl today.

5. Lopez Is Now Engaged to Alex Rodriguez

Lopez then dated Alex Rodriguez starting in February 2017.

Rodriguez and Lopez first met in 2005, but they didn’t connect until 12 years later, Harper’s Bazaar reported. At the time, Lopez was married to Marc Anthony and they were at a baseball game at Shea Stadium. While there, they met Rodriguez. Lopez said there was an electricity when they shook hands. “Three to five seconds of looking at somebody right in their eyes, and getting stuck.”

The two didn’t reconnect until nearly 12 years later, Harper’s Bazaar reported. They ran into each other at a restaurant. She was having lunch and he tapped her on the shoulder, later texting her and asking her out. She accepted and they had dinner together. He was nervous about their first date in 2017, but it went great.

Now they’re engaged.

