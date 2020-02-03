Did J.Lo Earn An Oscar Nomination for ‘Hustlers’ Movie Role?

Jennifer Lopez just turned 50 and not only does she look absolutely incredible, but she’s having one of the most successful years of her life. In addition to being named one of People magazine’s “People of the Year,” performing alongside Shakira during Super Bowl 54’s halftime show, Lopez became engaged to former Yankees star Alex Rodriguez and earned a coveted Golden Globe nomination for her role in the movie Hustlers.

Lopez was last up for a Golden Globe 20 years ago for her starring role in the eponymous film Selena. She was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture but ultimately lost out to Helen Hunt for the film, As Good As It Gets.

On December 9, when Lopez first learned of her Golden Globe nomination, she announced via Instagram video, “I just want to thank the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for this incredible honor. I am humbled and so excited to be recognized for this role as Ramona in Hustlers.” The singer, actress, and dancer already earned a Critics Choice Awards nomination for Best Supporting Actress, won the award from the LA Film Critics Association, and was nominated for SAG Award in the same category.

At the time, it seemed imminent that the triple-threat performer would earn an Oscar nom in 2020.

Fans Believe J.Lo Was Snubbed By The Academy After Not Getting Nominated For An Oscar

While the accolades kept pouring in for Lopez’s daring performance in Hustlers, when the Academy Award nominees were announced in January, and her name was not listed, fans on social media wanted to riot. Doubling the frustration, people were reminded that Lopez also missed out on being nominated for an Oscar when Selena was released.

And no Jlo for Supporting Actress??? Oh I’m going to be mad ALL day! pic.twitter.com/ppqD2nEVeV — Raymond 'Red' Reddington (@kwp1039) January 13, 2020

No JLo nomination for Best Supporting Actress, the Oscars suck???? — Luis Paez-Pumar (@lppny) January 13, 2020

The women that did make the list in the Best Supporting Actress category were Kathy Bates for Richard Jewell, Laura Dern for Marriage Story, Scarlett Johansson for Jojo Rabbit (Johansson also earned a nom in the Best Actress category for Marriage Story), Florence Pugh for Little Women, and Margot Robbie for Bombshell.

They reached sky high for kathy bates. I imagine them sitting in a room wondering, "is there anyone ANYONE we can nominate instead of jennifer Lopez? Oh, wasn't kathy bates in a movie? Yeah, that." https://t.co/VMfLmoR6LU — Candice Frederick (@ReelTalker) January 13, 2020

The snub was felt on a deeper level due to the Academy’s long history of being extremely white. Arianna Davis, digital director of Oprah’s O Magazine tweeted, “I don’t know why I still get my hopes up about the Oscar nominations. NO love for Jennifer Lopez, Queen & Slim, or any female directors. And the only Black actor nominated was for…you guessed it: a slavery movie. And they had Issa Rae and John Cho present to…distract us?”

The New York Times reported that her snub “was perhaps the most high-profile omission from the list of Oscar nominees.”

There are numerous reasons that have nothing to do with Lopez’s performance in the film that could’ve affected her not be included on the Academy Awards’ nominees list. Hustlers likely wasn’t viewed as an Oscar-worthy film. While it was well-received by audiences, there wasn’t a huge campaign for the movie leading up to awards.

Regardless Of A Lack Of Awards, Lopez Is Already A Winner

J.Lo truly does not need an Oscar nomination to “make it” in Hollywood. She’s one of the biggest international celebrities and will continue to be a movie star and produce films. It also doesn’t matter that Lopez has never won a Grammy. While she’s been nominated twice for Best Dancing Recording in 1999 and 2000, not taking home the hardware hasn’t stopped from selling out venues on highly successful world tours.

Regardless of awards, Lopez is arguably one of the most respected artists of our generation. Lopez is also a proud mom of two beautiful children, twins Max and Emme, 11, with whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony. And soon, she will marry Rodriguez during what’s likely to be a wedding fit for a queen.

