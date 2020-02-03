WATCH: Jennifer Lopez’s Super Bowl 2020 Halftime Performance

Jennifer Lopez performed at the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show with Shakira.

The video of her performance will be available shortly.

Lopez started off her performance by singing “Jenny From The Block” and then transitioning into “Get Right.” She wore a leather-studded outfit for her first performance, before transitioning into a beautiful sequin leotard. She swung on a pole, seemingly paying homage to her latest movie, Hustlers. The film, which stars Constance Wu and Julia Stiles, is “inspired by the viral New York Magazine article, Hustlers follows a crew of savvy former strip club employees who band together to turn the tables on their Wall Street clients,” according to IMDb.

For her third song, she performed “Waiting For Tonight,” followed by “Love Don’t Cost a Thing.” After being joined by Pit Bull, Lopez started to perform “On The Floor.”

In one of the biggest surprises of the night, Lopez’s daughter, Emme joined her on stage for “Let’s Get Loud.”

Lopez teased her performance on Instagram, asking fans the day before the gig what songs they wanted to hear during halftime. The week before the show she shared a video that showed her getting ready with her team, where she was laughing and smiling.

Former New York Yankee Alex Rodriguez, who proposed to JLo in March, told Entertainment Tonight it was going to be an awesome performance. “It’s gonna be an unbelievable show, I was just in the building a couple of days ago, the energy, the magic,” he shared. “I mean, you can just feel the importance and the magnitude of the game, but what’s really great is you’re gonna have Shakira, and obviously you’re going to have Jennifer, and there’s so many surprises that you’re going to be blown away by.”

Though they’re the main stars of the halftime performance, JLo and Shakira aren’t being paid. They’re not the only ones. Artists generally aren’t paid to perform since the exposure they garner is expected to lead to other opportunities. Marc Ganis, president of consulting firm Sportscorp, told Forbes: “Even the biggest names need to continually promote themselves. The Super Bowl halftime show is the single biggest promotional vehicle for a music star on the planet.” He added: “They are willing to perform for free and even subsidize the production costs through their record label or concert promoters because of this incredible exposure.”

READ NEXT: Who Is Performing at Super Bowl 54 Tonight?