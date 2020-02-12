Jessica & Austin, MAFS Predictions: Are They Still Together?

Jessica Studer and Austin Hurd, one of five couples featuring on Season 10 of Lifetime’s hit experimental reality series Married at First Sight, have one of the strongest, most genuine connections of the season so far. Jessica and Austin immediately hit it off when they first met at the altar, and the pair has remained relatively drama-free throughout their time on the show far. However, it looks like there might be some trouble in paradise on the horizon, as promos for Season 10 show the two arguing over how often Austin has to travel for work.

With their marital issues starting to slowly unfold over recent episodes of the show, fans might be wondering if the two were able to work through their problems and make things work, or if they went their separate ways after the experiment ended.

Are Jessica and Austin still together today? Although it’s still a bit too soon to predict with much certainty, we’ve got some thoughts on what might go down between the two. Read on for our MAFS predictions on Jessica and Austin. Warning: some Married at First Sight spoilers ahead! Turn back now if you’re not caught up and don’t want anything ruined for you!

Jessica & Austin Had an Immediate Connection & Are Already ‘Crushing Hard’ On One Another

Jessica and Austin had a strong connection from the very beginning, and it’s obvious both stars love making each other laugh and enjoy spending time with one another. Although Austin wasn’t exactly what Jessica was looking for in a husband (she was hoping for a man with brown hair and a beard), the reality star wasn’t put off in the slightest when she first met Austin at the altar. These two are probably the best-matched pair of the season so far, and have been spending the first week of their marriage getting to know each other as intimately as possible.

Both of the reality stars also admitted to “crushing hard” on the other earlier this season. “There have been a couple of times he’s done something…and I felt my heart skip a little bit,” Jessica confessed during a recent episode of the show. “I mean, I do have a crush on him, and I hope he feels the same way. I guess we’re going to have to see.” Austin on the other hand, told the producers “I am crushing pretty hard on my wife right now. To have someone feel like home, like a friend, right away? It’s made me so happy.”

However, as mentioned above, there might be some slight trouble in paradise down the road. A clip from later in the season shows the two sitting down for dinner and discussing how frequently Austin travels for work, which doesn’t sit well with Jessica, so there is clearly going to be a few obstacles for the fan-favorite couple to overcome in the near future.

We Think Jessica & Austin Will Make Things Work in the End

Out of all five couples featured on Season 10 of MAFS, we believe Jessica and Austin have the best shot at making things work in the end. Not only are both stars clearly quite smitten with each other, they seem to genuinely want to make things work. Their connection was obvious and immediate, they have a lot in common and are incredibly laid back around each other, and have similar, silly personalities. We think these two are going to last for years to come.

What do you think? Do you agree with us and believe they will stick together in the end, or do you think Jessica and Austin will fall apart and call it quits by Decision Day? Take our poll below!

Click here if you want more of our predictions and spoilers on what happens between Jessica and Austin in the end. Tune in Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. EST/7 p.m. CST on Lifetime to catch new episodes of Married at First Sight. In the meantime, don’t forget to check out this author’s profile for all of your MAFS coverage and reality TV news!

READ NEXT: Married at First Sight Season 10 Cast Instagram & Social Media Details

