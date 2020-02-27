Jessica Batten Today: Where Is the ‘Love Is Blind’ Star Now?

Jessica Batten was one of the women who starred on the sleeper hit show, Love Is Blind. The Netflix reality series was based on the premise of the title: can you fall in love with a person without ever actually seeing them? The show was split into three releases, with three episodes each. In the first three episodes, a collection of men and women talked to one another through a phone system, getting to know one another on “dates.” Lauren eventually fell in love with two men, Mark Cuevas and Matt Barnett.

Lauren and Mark chose to marry one another at the end of the show, but she repeatedly voiced her concerns as the episodes wore on.

When the final three episodes were released on Feb. 27, 2020, fans found out that Jessica turned Mark down at the alter. This will likely lead many to wonder where she is now, and what she thinks of the show in retrospect.

In an Instagram post following the finale, Jessica wrote,

Thanks for watching and for your love and kindness. We couldn’t have imagined how much the show would resonate with so many. There’s a ton that happens behind the scenes and does not make it to the screen —> this is just a glimpse.

The best part of all was the little family we created called The Purple Team – even amidst the drama and entertainment element of the show, we had the best and happiest of times.

In the time since the show aired, Jessica has relocated to Los Angeles. Here’s what you need to know:

Jessica’s Dog, Payton, Almost Died During Filming

Jessica has also revealed on Instagram that her adorable golden retriever, Payton, got sick during the filming of the show and almost died. Jessica wrote, “During the filming of the show in 2018, she ingested a very small piece of a stick. Unfortunately, this little stick lodged into her intestines in the perfect way that the vet had to perform surgery to remove it. While she was opened up on the table, the surgeon called me and told me she wouldn’t make it through since they needed to cut out most of the intestine. She was 5 years old.”

Jessica continued, “I was beside myself, devastated and all the while cameras were rolling. Fortunately, she made it through the surgery but they were certain she couldn’t overcome the post trauma. Every night after working and filming my struggles with whether love was blind or not, I would go lay with her in the ICU cage and every night I thought would be the last time I would see my pretty girl. This went on for ten days.”

Jessica revealed that Payton is alive and well today, against all odds.

It doesn’t appear that Jessica and Mark’s friendship has fared as well. Though it’s now clear that they broke up at the end of filming, Mark told Esquire that it had been “radio silence” from Jessica since then. However, he did comment on the Instagram she wrote after the finale aired.

Those wondering what Jessica’s up to now can follow her Instagram to keep up on her whereabouts. It doesn’t appear that Jessica is dating anyone new publicly, but she has added a new Instagram bio, which reads, “Villain on TV, Lover in real life.”