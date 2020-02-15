Jodi Arias Now: Where Is the Convicted Killer Today?

Jodi Arias was convicted in the 2008 brutal murder of her former motivational speaker boyfriend, Travis Alexander. It was a sensational case.

Alexander feared Arias; “Don’t be surprised if one of these Sundays, I don’t show up and you find me dead someplace,” he told a friend after he broke up with her, according to Good Housekeeping. The case will be featured in a February 14, 2020 episode of ABC’s 20/20.

The murder was exceptionally brutal; the victim was stabbed 27 times, his throat was cut, and he was shot in the head, Good Housekeeping reports.

However, where is Arias now? Today, Arias remains incarcerated. In 2015, she received a prison sentence of life without parole. Does that mean she will never have a chance at freedom again, though? There’s one catch: The prosecutor in the case has since been accused of multiple ethical problems.

According to ABC 15, Juan Martinez has been accused of sexual harassment and of leaking “sealed information to a media blogger whom he was having an affair with, then lied to investigators about it.”

The television station reported that Arias’s lawyers have already filed an appeal seeking to have her sentence overturned, but legal experts disagree whether they have much of a chance. The judge hasn’t ruled on that appeal yet.

Here’s what you need to know:

Arias Is in the Arizona State Prison System

Arizona Corrections records show that Arias remains incarcerated in the Arizona prison system. She was last moved in January 2020. She’s being held at the Perryville prison in Goodyear, Arizona.

The prison system also provides this information about Arias:

ABC has taken viewers into the gruesome crime scene:

Go inside the crime scene where Jodi Arias’ ex-boyfriend was murdered – Friday at 9/8c on our new #ABC2020. https://t.co/uK6J3n6brh pic.twitter.com/bJktIYnY3m — 20/20 (@ABC2020) February 13, 2020

In addition, according to 20/20, “The detective in the Jodi Arias case recalls her bizarre behavior while in the interrogation room, including doing a headstand and singing ‘O Holy Night.'” The detective who arrived at the bloody crime scene told 20/20, “My first indication was that it was deeply personal at that point. Somebody knew him. Somebody wanted him dead.”

The detective in the Jodi Arias case recalls her bizarre behavior while in the interrogation room, including doing a headstand and singing "O Holy Night." Friday at 9/8c on #ABC2020. https://t.co/8WCmgkisw4 pic.twitter.com/05WkCH9LmG — 20/20 (@ABC2020) February 13, 2020

Alexander’s friend Sky Hughes described Jodi’s obsession with Alexander to the Huffington Post. They had an on-and-off relationship and she became a Mormon for him. However, their relationship often focused on sex. As ABC put it, “This is about obsession, rage & white-hot sex. The twisted love story that turned into a fatal attraction.” The pair had met at a convention for work in 2006; after their long-distance relationship ended, the sexual relationship continued right up until the time Alexander was murdered.

“She would break into his email — multiple times — [and] when he began dating another girl, she snuck into the house and watched them sleeping — they had fallen asleep on an oversized bean bag watching a movie,” Hughes said to the publication.

Jodi Arias speaks out in never-before-seen footage, describing being baptized into the Mormon church by her then-boyfriend Travis Alexander, whom she was later convicted of killing. @DebRobertsABC has the full story TONIGHT on @ABC2020. https://t.co/eYQIwEnwei pic.twitter.com/zBGCzZgEZI — Good Morning America (@GMA) February 14, 2020

“He would be at his girlfriend’s house and someone would knock and run — he knew it was her. His tires were slashed twice and he ‘knew’ it was her. His girlfriend’s tires were slashed, and again he knew it was her…To say Jodi was creepy and obsessed with Travis would be a huge understatement.”

