Joe Giudice Posts Video Dancing With Girls Online

Joe Giudice moved on following his split from his longtime wife Teresa Giudice and has been partying with some hot girls in bikinis in Mexico.

Many people had many things to say about the reality star, who, many thought, should have known better than to get down with women he met at the hotel pool, record the event and then post it to his own feed.

The Italian businessman was spotted at a place called Isla Mujeres over the weekend. E! New reported, he was seen dancing seductively with a woman clad in an olive green bikini. He was also seen cozying up with a couple of girls under a cabana on the beach.

Joe appeared to be on a boys’ trip as he recently posted on his Instagram account a video of him fishing on a boat. “Reverse on this!” he captioned it, with some hashtags “#fish #laugh #familytime.”

Hours after the video of him partying with the bikini-clad ladies surfaced online, Joe posted but later deleted a public apology on Twitter. “I have learned about the bravery it takes to be in [the] public eye and how videos or comments can be ‘insensitive and stupid, and I am deeply sorry for that,'” said Daily Mail.

He continued, “Though, I am on a family trip with my uncle and friends! Girls were trying to dance with me at a hotel. I gave permission for individuals to dance close to me in which I’m sorry for my girls that witnessed it. My girls deserve me full time though I am not to be shamed for talking to humans. Sincerely, Joe #tmx #lovemy girls #brave #standup.”

Melissa Gorga responded to estranged brother-in-law Joe Giudice after he was spotted in Mexico grinding on another woman, OK! reported. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star stopped by Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and gave her thoughts on Joe’s Isla Mujeres vacation. Gorga revealed to host Andy Cohen how Teresa Giudice felt about the photos that surfaced of her estranged husband Joe, 47, cozying up to the women poolside.

“Yeah, [my husband] Joe [Gorga] and I were actually sitting on the couch together, and Teresa texted us the link to TMZ,” Melissa said on the January 29 episode. “I answered back, ‘Who are these h*es?’ And she answered back, ‘LOL.’” Andy, 51, chimed in, “I want pictures of Teresa partying with a bunch of guys!”

When one person commented on the post, “Watch ur back Joe. Some unscrupulous people out there,” he replied, “yes I’m very faithful and going to wait.”

Joe Giudice posted a public apology after spotted partying in Mexico.

His estranged wife Teresa liked the post before it was removed from his account for an unknown reason, reported Ace Showbiz.

Joe returned to Italy in late 2019 as he’s waiting the final decision on his deportation appeal. Later in December, he confirmed that he and Teresa had broken up after 20 years of marriage. “It’s Time To Let Go,” he wrote with a link to an article about the split news, reported E! News.

