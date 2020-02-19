Joe Gorga from ‘RHONJ’ Caught In House Flipping Scandal

Joe Gorga from Real Housewives of New Jersey has been caught in a scandal in which he was found to be using someone else’s images of homes to falsely advertise the homes he flipped for profit. He was revealed to be claiming credit for work he didn’t do when the owner of a home he claimed to have flipped spoke out on Good Morning America earlier this week.

Gorga, Teresa Giudice’s brother, regularly appears on RHONJ and is known to often promote his work as a businessman. In 2019, he promoted his book titled “The Gorga Guide to Success: Business, Marriage, and Life Lessons from a Real Estate Mogul and Real Husband of New Jersey.” As he was promoting his work, he said of his business practices that, “I don’t flip people’s houses. I buy properties. I don’t deal with homeowners because I am a famous guy and people overreact.” This statement from Gorga came back around when social media users noticed that he was taking credit for flipping a home he didn’t actually flip.

The Faux Photos

The caption on the post read, “Look at this flip worth $1.9m. Took me 6 months to turn this around. Ripped off the roof and added to the second floor. I think I might move in.” Gorga has since deleted the post containing the fraudulent pictures.

Shortly after Gorga published the post, Instagram user Carly Svensson of Park Ridge, New Jersey, the presumable owner of the home, said on her own Instagram account that the “after” photo posted by Gorga was in fact not work performed by his company. In her Instagram story, Svensson said, “When @JoeyGorga tries to rip off your house and claim he flipped it… can I get a Watch What Happens Live over here…”

Svensson later revealed to Page Six that she tried to reach out to Gorga to have the photos of her home removed from his social media accounts. Of her attempts to reach Gorga, Svennson said, “It’s clearly our house. I messaged (Gorga) on the post to please remove it, but he never responded. I DMed him as well, and he never responded, either.”

Gorga Issued An Apology

When he was first called out for forging the photographs as his own, Gorga tried to claim partial ownership over the remodel. He said, “I helped fund that project. I’m a private lender. I did fund the deal.” Later, Gorga tried to place the blame for the plagiarized photographs on his 21-year-old social media manager.

A representative speaking on Gorga’s behalf issued an apology, “Joe has flipped hundreds of properties since he was 20-years-old. he has a very successful real estate business and relied on a social media person in his office who helped him with all that stuff. Unfortunately, it was just an error that person made that Joe didn’t catch. He never intended to anything but be truthful and is sorry to have been misleading to his followers. Joe had helped fund that project and not flip it. It was a mistake and Joe’s going to definitely be more careful with what he’s posting in the future.”

