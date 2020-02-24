Julia Gargano, ‘American Idol’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

American Idol Season 18 officially kicked things off last week on ABC, and on Sunday night, the show’s three all-star judges – Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryant, will audition a whole new slew of talent.

Introduced by veteran host Ryan Seacrest one of the episode’s standout contestants is Julia Gargano. The 21-year-old from Staten Island New York isn’t just a singer, she’s also a songwriter, guitar and piano player, who first started performing at age six.

Julia, who’s currently in her last semester The College of Saint Rose, located in Albany, New York, traveled to Washington D.C. to audition for Idol. Based on previews, she impresses all three judges, receives a huge hug from Katy Perry, and is expected to be one of the top contestants to watch this season.

Here’s what you need to know about Julia Gargano:

1. Julie Graduated From New York’s Famous LaGuardia Performing Arts High School

Julia studied music at Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Performing Arts, what’s famously known as the “Fame” school in Manhattan, and located around the counter from the Lincoln Center on the Upper West Side. Celebrity graduates of LaGuardia High include Jennifer Aniston, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Sarah Paulson, Awkwafina, Ansel Elgort, Timothée Chalamet, and more.

Julia Gargano – Tell Me Why (Audio)Julia Gargano – Tell Me Why (Audio) Connect with Julia: https://www.instagram.com/julia.gargano/ https://www.facebook.com/JuliaGargano… https://juliagargano.com/ For business inquires, email: juliagargano7@gmail.com Listen to Julia: Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/54Iqz… Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/us/artist/jul… Acoustic Sessions: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list… Album Art by Don Nixon ► https://www.instagram.com/don.ixon/ ► https://donnixon.com/ ► Book a photoshoot with Don this week: https://donnixon.com/book _________________________________________ "Tell Me Why" Lyrics: Call me again Say that I win Told me "I'm onto you" And give me the love Just give me the love That I gave to you But darling then the dark clouds Roll 'round again Oh, the lightening and the thunder Won't leave my head Tell me why my darkest hour Feels so light when I'm with you Tell me how in all my power I couldn't run Oh, I couldn't run Tell me why my darkest hour Feels so light when I'm with you Tell me how in all my power I couldn't run if I wanted to If I wanted to Dance on a wire Walk through the fire Tryn'a to find some peace I wasn't enough I held you above so you could breath But darling then the dark clouds Roll 'round again Oh, the lightening and the thunder Won't leave my head Tell me why my darkest hour Feels so light when I'm with you Tell me how in all my power I couldn't run Oh, I couldn't run Tell me why my darkest hour Feels so light when I'm with you Tell me how in all my power I couldn't run if I wanted to If I wanted to Oh, it's a cruel condition Just stuck here missin' So just tell me when the love runs out Oh, it's a cruel condition Just stuck here missin' I need you Tell me why my darkest hour Feels so light when I'm with you Tell me how in all my power I couldn't run to Tell me why my darkest hour Feels so light when I'm with you Tell me how in all my power I couldn't run if I wanted to Oh, I couldn't run Tell me why my darkest hour Feels so light when I'm with you Tell me how in all my power I couldn't run if I wanted to If I wanted to _________________________________________ About Julia Gargano: Julia Gargano is a singer songwriter born and raised in Staten Island known for her soulful vocals and passionate lyrics. She is a student studying composition at The College of Saint Rose in Albany, NY. From a very young age, Julia began writing songs and recording. As she reached her teenage years, she began professionally singing jazz in venues across New York City. At age 13, she became a regular performer at the iconic Bitter End in NYC. In 2016, Julia graduated from the legendary Laguardia Performing Arts High School where she studied and practiced her craft everyday. Julia is currently signed to Rose Record Label Group. 2020-01-10T17:27:49.000Z

Prior to Idol, Julia already released a series of original singles that are available to stream and download including “Written in My Name,” “Tell Me Why,” and most recently, “The Sun.”

2. Julia Credits Attending College For Helping Her Develope As An Artist

While many famous musicians and performers skip continued education in order to get a jumpstart in pursuing their career, Julia studied music industry composition at The College of Saint Rose in Albany, New York, and largely credits the Artist Development class she took for helping her develop her sound and look.

“It forced me to get my stuff together and really know how to present myself,” Julia said. “It is something I don’t think I would have done if I wasn’t pushed out of my comfort zone to be an artist rather than be a songwriter. You can do both, be an artist and a songwriter, and you will probably do better if you are both in the industry.”

“When I came to Saint Rose, [my sound] was more pop-based,” Julia explained. “So, I got to take this funky-experimental writing style I got from there and go back to my roots. What makes my music ‘me’ is raw lyrics. I concentrate heavily on the words that I write, especially nowadays.”

3. Julia Initially Thought Auditioning For ‘Idol’ Was A Bad Idea

In an interview with SILive.com, Gargano admitted that she only attended a “Producer’s Call” after the talent development agency at which she was interning told her to give it a shot.

“I would’ve never dreamed of doing something like this and to finally just say ‘what do you have to lose’ opened new doors for me,” said Gargano. “This whole process gave me [the] confidence to just go for it no matter what happens. The best part of the process was pushing myself outside of my comfort zone.”

“Since I so closely identify with being a singer/songwriter and music geek, I felt like American Idol was not a good fit,” she said. But after watching singers go on the show and succeed in performing original new music, she had a change of heart. “I saw Alejandro Aranda last season and he is a brilliant songwriter/musician and that really made me say to myself, ‘Eh Julia, just go for it.’”

4. Julia’s Family & Most Of Her Hometown Bars Will Be Hosting ‘Idol’ Watch Parties

Parents Frank Gargano and Jeanne McManus are incredibly proud of their talented daughter and will be hosting American Idol watch parties at their home in Westerleigh. Her father also sings and plays guitar for fun, and it was her mother who allowed her to start taking drum lessons at age six.

“It was very awkward and not the right fit for me,” Julia said of drum class. “So that is when I started playing piano and writing songs.”

Also cheering Julia on at home is her little sister Lizzie and brother Frankie. In fact, the entire hometown neighborhood is pulling for Julia. Her American Idol flyer is posted up at Beyar’s Market and numerous local restaurants are offering drink specials for their own Idol watch parties including The Kettle Black, Canlon’s Restaurant, Jody’s Club Forest and Lee’s Tavern.

5. Julia’s Favorite Artists Are Brandi Carlisle & Taylor Swift

Julia said, “My favorite artist is Brandi Carlile. She takes something ordinary and makes it sound magical and relatable. That is what I try to do in my music — I want people to feel a little spark.”

As for the artist who continually inspires her, Julia said that Taylor Swift “is a genius” and was the reason she first picked up a guitar.

“Her first three or four albums are unreal. I still go back and listen to it if I am having a bad day. If I am consumed in craziness or depression, I think back to an album like Fearless or Speak Now and think this is why I am doing what I do. I can picture myself singing these songs. I credit so much of writing and my passion to T-Swift.”

READ NEXT: Just Sam [Samantha Diaz] on ‘American Idol’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know