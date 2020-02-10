Who Is Julie LaPlaca, Bachelor Producer & Peter Weber’s Rumored Pick?

With only weeks left in Peter Weber’s season 24 of The Bachelor, fans are tirelessly attempting to predict how the unspoiled season ends. The latest theory, originated by Reddit user Krallie, surmises that Peter Weber does not pick any of the contestants as his winner, but rather chooses to be with Bachelor franchise producer Julie LaPlaca.

The theory, which spread quickly among Bachelor Nation fans online, is based on a handful of Instagram posts and tagged photos that link Peter and Julie to one another outside of the Bachelor filming dates. One photo that sticks out is a post from New Year’s Eve, shared to Instagram by Peter Weber’s dad. The photo, which features Julie LaPlaca and her mom out for a meal with the Webers at Carmine’s in New York City, was captioned “New Years Eve lunch with the gang at Carmine’s.” Weber was a special guest on “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve,” which could explain them being together in New York City for the holiday. Nevertheless, fans say that their families sharing a meal together is suspicious.

Even though her name has been linked to Weber’s, LaPlaca has not commented on the rumor on Instagram. On Sunday, she shared a promo video for The Bachelor on her Instagram story, writing “Love Can Be Messy” with a heart. The commercial aired during the Oscars and gave a not-so-subtle nod to the iconic pottery wheel scene from Ghost.

Whether there’s truth to the theory or not, don’t expect LaPlaca or anyone else involved with the show to comment on the rumor until after the season has ended. The fact that the season ending remains unspoiled is a rare feat for the show, and they’re counting on fans’ desire to learn the truth about what happened to keep ratings up all the way through the “After the Final Rose” special.

In the meantime, here’s what you should know about Julie LaPlaca:

LaPlaca Has Been Working as a ‘Bachelor’ Producer Since 2014

According to LaPlaca’s LinkedIn profile, she has been working as a producer on The Bachelor since 2014 and is currently based in the greater Los Angeles area.

It is important to note that, since working with the Bachelor contestants across all of the franchise’s shows is an integral part of her job, it’s not out of the ordinary for her to post and be tagged in photos with Peter Weber. A quick scroll through her Instagram shows that the majority of her posts are related to her work on the reality dating shows (her bio reads “Producer of all things Bachelor”). Furthermore, Weber is hardly the first contestant she’s shared photos with. When The Bachelorette was airing last Spring, LaPlaca posted a photo with Hannah Brown almost weekly to promote the show. For season 23 of The Bachelor, she shared photos taken during filming with Colton Underwood.

Reality Steve Rejected the Theory That Julie & Peter End Up Together

A major reason for the emergence of fan theories such as this one is that Reality Steve, who is almost always able to give curious fans a firm, educated prediction about who the Bachelor or Bachelorette chooses at the end of each season, has not been able to come to a conclusion about who Weber ends up with. That, coupled with Chris Harrison and Weber’s assurance in interviews that fans won’t know how the season ends until it ends and that the ending is unlike any other on the show, has theorists hoping that the ending really will be something they haven’t seen in the past 23 seasons (like, a Bachelor choosing a producer over any of his eligible contestants).

Gonna make this as simple as possible for every1 since it’s all I get asked now: It’s garbage, there is absolutely nothing to this, it makes zero sense & people are desperately grasping at straws bc the ending isn’t out yet. Hope that clears things up. https://t.co/ZFjdFSDJSz — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) February 8, 2020

In a tweet, Reality Steve linked a Women’s Health article about the theory, writing “Gonna make this as simple as possible for every1 since it’s all I get asked now: It’s garbage, there is absolutely nothing to this, it makes zero sense & people are desperately grasping at straws bc the ending isn’t out yet. Hope that clears things up.”

Reality Steve believes that the ending hasn’t been spoiled yet because it hasn’t ended yet, and that the true ending will not be revealed until the Final Rose special after the season’s final episode.

