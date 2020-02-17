Does Peter Weber Choose Julie LaPlaca on The Bachelor? ABC Addresses Theory

The Bachelor season 24 star Peter Weber has narrowed the contestants down to his final 4 picks, but a popular theorized has sparked rumors that Weber ends up with Bachelor producer Julie LaPlaca instead.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, ABC executive Rob Mills responded to Lauren Zima’s comment that one of the Bachelor finale theories circulating is that Weber chose Julie LaPlaca over any of his contestants in the end. He said “Well, I hate to get in the way of a good rumor, so I’m not going to confirm or deny about whether he ends up with a producer! I don’t know how we’d ever top that though! But, it is crazy. What we’ve seen about the finale over the years is that the ‘finale’ is really on that night when the show goes live. There’s a lot of craziness, it’s a roller coaster, but I would say even now the roller coaster hasn’t ended, and it won’t end until after After the Final Rose.”

While it’s interesting that Mills acknowledged the theory at all, this seems less like a sign that theorists are on the right track and more like an indication that ABC will welcome any buzz that keeps people talking and gets viewers watching the season.

Peter Said He Hasn’t Seen Any Correct Theories About His ‘Bachelor’ Ending Yet

Peter Weber just spilled a huge hint to how his "Bachelor" ending will play out! Pilot Pete confirmed to Access Hollywood he hasn't heard his actual ending be spoiled, seemingly debunking theories over him being single or ending up with his former flame, Hannah Brown. The 28-year-old reality star also explained that he believes his ending on the hit ABC show, which was filmed months ago, won't be spoiled because it was that "crazy."

On February 7, the same day that the Peter Weber and Julie LaPlaca theory emerged on Reddit, Access released a short interview video in which Peter Weber addressed a few of the popular fan theories. He said he was familiar with the theories that he ends up with Hannah Brown, that one (or two) contestants are pregnant, and that he winds up single in the end. Although he didn’t address the producer theory in the clip, he did say that “It’s hilarious, people are really good at speculating. I will say I haven’t heard the actual ending yet though.”

While this seems to suggest that the major fan theories circulating are incorrect, it’s possible Weber hadn’t yet caught wind of the rumor that he ends up with Julie LaPlaca at the time of the interview. And, even if he had, it’s unlikely that he would give anything away suggesting that there’s truth to the rumor, to build speculation and anticipation leading up to the season finale.

Weber’s Mom Commented on One of LaPlaca’s Recent Instagram Posts

Bachelor Nation fans have known how close Peter is with his family, especially his mom, since his time as a contestant on The Bachelorette. Promo teasing the season finale of The Bachelor has even shown Peter’s mom Barbara crying as she begs him to “bring her home to us.” So, when Barbara commented on Julie LaPlaca’s most recent Instagram post, taken during Bachelor filming in Peru, eyebrows were unsurprisingly raised.

Soap Dirt points out that below LaPlaca’s caption (she wrote “Climb every mountain” accompanied by a green heart), Barbara wrote “Beautiful Girl! Beautiful Peru!” Does this hint that maybe there’s some truth to the rumors that Weber and LaPlaca end up together? We know from an earlier photo shared by Peter’s dad that Julie spent part of New Year’s Eve in New York City at Carmine’s with the Weber family, so it makes sense that Julie and Barbara would have a friendly relationship, even if she isn’t dating her son.

According to She Knows, an insider told them that Julie and Peter are just friends, adding “The producers are very close with the cast and do a lot together. It’s like they’re family.”

