Kangaroo on ‘The Masked Singer’: Top Guesses Are Natalie Imbruglia & Jordyn Woods

Get the rundown on the biggest clues and guesses so far for the Kangaroo on The Masked Singer. Could the Kangaroo be Instagram model Jordyn Woods or singer Natalie Imbruglia?

As season 3 of The Masked Singer enters episode 3 of the season, the first batch of celebrity contestants is down to four performers. Three of the four move on in the competition and one is unmasked. This season works a bit differently than the two seasons prior. There are two other groups of disguised celebrities coming up, performing within their groups. Each group is narrowed down to three contestants and then those contestants will perform against each other for the win.

The Kangaroo is in the remaining four of the first batch of disguised stars. The other characters include White Tiger, Turtle, and Miss Monster.

For all of the biggest clues and guesses about the Kangaroo so far, read on below.

Top Guesses for Kangaroo on “The Masked Singer”

I wanted to say Natalie Imbruglia, but she's only 5'3, I was thinking Lindsay Lohan but she's only 5'5 and when you see where the kangaroo talks, her mouth level is at Nick Cannon's next making her maybe just a few inches shorter than him. Jordyn Woods is 5'9 so maybe her. — Jeff Porter (@deffjeff) February 6, 2020

Some of the top guesses for Kangaroo are Australian singer Natalie Imbruglia, according to Gold Derby, and Jordyn Woods. One of the reasons that Gold Derby has predicted Imbruglia as the disguised singer is that Australia is home to the animal. A Reddit user named UncleGrandpasWife was one of the viewers who guessed Imbruglia as the Kangaroo. He wrote, “Calling it now: I think Kangaroo is Natalie Imbruglia because she’s Australian, had a baby in October 2019, and she’s looking to release a new album this year.” But, the Reddit user later took back his guess as he felt the Kangaroo’s singing voice didn’t match Imbruglia’s.

Good Housekeeping has reported that Woods is a solid guess for the Kangaroo as well. And, dozens of Twitter users have posted tweets saying that they are positive Woods is the Kangaroo. One tweet by a viewer named Alyssa Norman read, “The kangaroo on #MaskedSinger is totally #jordynwoods. I’m behind on watching this season and the second I heard her I knew it.”

Another Twitter commenter named Gabriel Munoz wrote, “That kangaroo on the masked singer is DEF Jordyn Woods and I’m shook.”

According to Good Housekeeping, some other, slightly less popular guesses have included Lindsay Lohan and Jordin Sparks.

Kangaroo on “The Masked Singer” Clues

When it comes to the clues about the identity of the Kangaroo so far this season, here are some of the standout hints.

– In a pre-performance package that was relayed by Oprah Mag, Kangaroo stated, “Like most of you watching, I’m a survivor. I recently lost a person who held my family’s heart together. Then, by my own admission, I found myself in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons.”

She then said, “I’m here to do what Kangaroos do best. Bounce back. I have to fight for my family and show them that bullies never win.”

– The Kangaroo said in a package that sometimes she feels like she is watching her life from the “sidelines” and that she feels like sometimes everyone is against her.

– Objects that have been shown in videos before her performances have include makeup, a gramophone, basketball, the number 23, a jump rope, boxing gloves, and a punching bag.

The Kangaroo’s performances so far have included “Dancing On My Own” by Robyn and “You Know I’m No Good” by Amy Winehouse.

READ NEXT: The Masked Singer Season 3 Format: What Are the New Rules?