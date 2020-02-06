Kangaroo on ‘The Masked Singer’ Clues & Guesses So Far 2/5/2020

The Masked Singer season 3 episode two aired on Wednesday, February 5. For the second time this season, the Kangaroo took the stage for another performance against her fellow contestants, but not before the show revealed some more clues about the celebrity hiding behind the mask.

Here’s what we have learned about the Kangaroo and the best guesses about their identity so far:

‘The Masked Singer’ Kangaroo Clues

The Kangaroo referred to herself as a “survivor” several times during her premiere video clue package. She recently went through hardship when she lost a person who was very close to her (likely a family member).

The judges have noted that she is tall (but keep in mind that this could be a trick the costume designers have played to throw off guesses).

The premiere clue package featured a number of visual clues, including a sign pointing in the direction of the “Outback,” a Gramaphone, jump rope, boxing gloves, and a punching bag.

The Kangaroo on ‘The Masked Singer’ Top Guesses

During the season 3 premiere, Jenny McCarthy guessed that maybe the Kangaroo is Jordyn Sparks, while Nicole Scherzinger guessed Kelly Rowland. Robin Thicke guessed Iggy Azalea, who is from Australia, the home of the kangaroo.

