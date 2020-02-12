Katie & Derek, MAFS Predictions: Are They Still Together?

Katie Conrad and Derek Sherman, one of five couples featuring on Season 10 of Lifetime’s hit experimental reality series Married at First Sight, had a strong and immediate connection when the two first met at the altar. Both reality stars have had a relatively drama-free season and appear genuinely interested in one another so far. However, Katie did have some doubts shortly before the wedding after an ex contacted her and asked her not to go through with marrying Derek, and it looks like the two will be facing some more issues down the road, according to Season 10 promos.

With their marital issues starting to slowly unfold over recent episodes of the show, fans might be wondering if the two were able to work through their problems and make things work, or if they went their separate ways after the experiment ended.

Are Katie and Derek still together today? Although it’s still a bit too soon to predict with much certainty, we’ve got some thoughts on what might go down between the two. Read on for our MAFS predictions on Katie and Derek. Warning: some Married at First Sight spoilers ahead! Turn back now if you’re not caught up and don’t want anything ruined for you!

Katie & Derek Have Had a Mild, Drama-Free Storyline So Far

Katie and Derek clicked from the very beginning, when the two first met on their wedding day. Both reality stars seemed to be genuinely interested in each other during the wedding reception and even stole a few kisses while dancing, taking pictures and sharing dinner. They quickly realized they had a lot in common and both Katie and Derek seemed excited to see what the future held for their relationship moving forward.

Although their storyline has involved surprisingly little drama so far, we do know that the two hit a rough patch in their relationship over the next few episodes if the show. Promos for tonight’s episode show the two arguing over Katie’s ex-boyfriend, who Katie admits to still being attracted to and who she says she was in love with. A clip from later in the season also shows Derek telling the cameras, “It’s hard to deal with someone who’s acting like a bitch,” so it looks like there will definitely be some trouble in paradise for the happy couple in the near future.

We Think Katie & Derek Will Stay Together on Decision Day

Despite the looming issues between Katie and Derek that are bound to play out over the next few episodes of the show, the couple appears genuinely committed to making their relationship work. It’s obvious that both reality stars are quite smitten with each other, so we believe the two will overcome whatever issues lie ahead and work things out by Decision Day. We think they will choose to stay together and keep working on building their relationship far beyond the parameters of the show.

What do you think? Do you agree with us and believe they will stick together in the end, or do you think Katie and Derek will fall apart and call it quits by Decision Day? Take our poll below!

Tune in Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. EST/7 p.m. CST on Lifetime to catch new episodes of Married at First Sight.

