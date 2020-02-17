Katy Perry Age & Height: How Old Is the ‘American Idol’ Judge?

ABC just kicked off the third season of its version of American Idol with judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie. As we watch the judges foster burgeoning singing talent, you may be wondering how old or how tall judge Katy Perry is. Here’s what you need to know.

Katy Perry Is 35 Years Old

This worldwide pop superstar was born Katheryn Elizabeth Hudson on October 25, 1984, to pastors Mary Christine (Perry) Hudson and Maurice Keith Hudson. As a child, Perry moved around the country as her parents preached at different Pentecostal churches and attending Santa Barbara Christian School and Paradise Valley Christian School in Arizona.

She has two siblings: Angela, who is 37, and David, who is 33. Their family primarily listened to gospel music and Perry only ever got into pop music when she could borrow CDs from her friends. And she told Vanity Fair in 2011 (via Billboard) that she “didn’t have a childhood” because her parents were so strict.

“I come from a very non-accepting family, but I’m very accepting,” said Perry.

However, Perry, who has been dating actor Orlando Bloom since 2016 and to whom she became engaged in 2019, also said that while her adult lifestyle is very different from her upbringing, she and her parents are able to peacefully coexist.

“Sometimes when children grow up, their parents grow up,” she said. “Mine grew up with me. We coexist. I don’t try to change them anymore, and I don’t think they try to change me. We agree to disagree. They’re excited about (my success).”

Katy Perry is 5’7″

Perry stands at 5 feet, 7 inches tall, though she may often seem taller because she is known for wearing killer high heels a lot of the time. It’s all part of the Katy Perry persona she created many years ago, which she told The Guardian in 2017 was something she did “out of protection.”

“A lot of people are living in fear from something that happened in their childhood, or some form of PTSD they picked up along the way, and I created this wonderful character called Katy Perry that I very much am, and can step into all the time, but I created that character out of protection,” said Perry.

She added, “I was scared that if you saw me, Katheryn Hudson, the girl wearing the Bioré strip on my nose, you’d be like, ‘that’s not glamorous’. It was me going, ‘OK, I’ve been upset my whole childhood so I’m going to show the world I am something, that I am going to do something and that I am enough’. I didn’t want to be Katheryn Hudson. I hated that, it was too scary for me, so I decided to be someone else.”

But she is also growing more and more comfortable with herself the older she gets.

“I left my 20s, I’ve embraced and surrendered to my 30s, and I love it. I wouldn’t go back at all,” said Perry.

American Idol airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

