Are Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom Still Together & Engaged? Yes.

American Idol returns tonight, Feb 16, 2020, and Katy Perry is one of the judges on the show. Fans might be wondering if she and Orlando Bloom are still engaged, and the answer is yes. In fact, they just hosted a Valentine’s Day party to celebrate their engagement anniversary.

Perry has been filming on season 18 of American Idol as a judge since season 16 when the series was taken over by ABC. She is joined on the panel by Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan. In-house mentor Bobby Bones and host Ryan Seacrest round out the cast.

Perry and Bloom were first spotted together back in Jan 2016 at a Golden Globes afterparty event where they were photographed laughing and smiling together. Their relationship became Instagram official in May 2016, when Perry uploaded a photo of them lounging together in Cannes, France.

The Couple Got Engaged in 2019

Bloom popped the question on Valentine’s Day in 2019. Before asking Perry to marry him, he went the old-fashioned route, getting permission from her parents and then planning a huge party after she accepted the proposal. He had planned the night for a long time prior to asking.

Perry spoke about the proposal with a Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp interview, saying that she remembered meeting him at an Italian restaurant, planning to stuff her face with pasta and bread. “So I get there and, I mean, he’s like clean-shaven. He’s not wearing tennis shoes. I’m like, ‘Ah s–, something is going down! We were ordering everything and I was like, ‘Who is this person?'”

She continued, adding “I got on a helicopter and he asked me to marry him and then we landed on this building and then went downstairs and my family and friends were there and the most flowers you’ve ever seen.”

In a later appearance on Today, Bloom said he knew that they really needed to connect before getting married.

“It’s important to me that we are aligned — I’ve been married and divorced and I don’t want to do it again,” he shared. “And we’re both fully aware of that. She’s remarkable and so I’m always so impressed with that and I’m encouraged.”

The two held a Valentine’s Day party on Feb 14, 2020 to celebrate their one-year anniversary of getting engaged. Attendees wore shirts that said “OK” on them, and there were reportedly lots of flowers.

The Other American Idol Judges Aren’t Invited to the Wedding

Earlier this week, Perry and her Idol costars appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live to publicize the start of the new season. While there, Perry revealed that she wouldn’t be invited Richie and Bryan to her wedding, along with the joking reason why.

“I can’t afford them,” she said. When asked if she had asked them to perform at the wedding, she said no. “Like I said I can’t afford them. I mean, no. I mean, look. They have a lot of work to do, you know, while I’m out getting married again.”

Her costars played along, saying they’d been dropping hints about the wedding, leading Perry to joke that her costars were on the B-list. Kimmel added his two-cents at the end of the exchange, saying “Let’s just say don’t save the date.”

