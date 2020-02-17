Kellye Nakahara Dead: ‘MASH’ & ‘Clue’ Actress Dies At 72

Former M*A*S*H star Kellye Nakahara died on Monday, February 17, as reported by TMZ. She was 72. Nakahara is survived by her husband David Wallace, their two children, Nalaani and William, and four grandchildren.

Born in Oahu, Hawaii, she went on to star in nearly 200 episodes of the hit show, M*A*S*H, as Lieutenant Nurse Kellye Yamato from 1973 to 1978. Her cause of death stemmed from a brief battle with cancer. However, her family reported to TMZ that she passed away peacefully.

The half Asian, half Hawaiin actress relocated to San Francisco after graduating high school. After meeting and marrying her husband David Wallet in 1968, the couple moved to Los Angeles where he encouraged her to try her hand at acting.

When Nakahara first booked a part on M*A*S*H, he role was “Nurse #1” and it was her first professional gig as an actor. However, as Nakahara described in an interview with NPR, she charmed her way into becoming a series regular.

“I just was so thrilled to be on that set. I loved the smell of the tents. I loved the people. So I would have a great time with the writers and talk to them and the crew, who I loved. And really, we became such great friends that I think I was in every scene because I put myself in every scene… And nobody told me to get out!”

Nakahara explained, “One of the scenes is me tap dancing, and it was really hilarious because I would think I was tap dancing and trying to practice tap dancing – which was awful – in my boots all the time while waiting for a scene to start. And all of the things that I really was off-screen, they put into my character. You know, a very, very competent person who was positive and upbeat and sweet.”

Nakahara Formed Genuine Close Friends With Her ‘M*A*S*H’ Co-Stars

Talking to The Hollywood Reporter in 2018 Nakahara described what it was like working on Stage at the 20th Century Fox lot. She humbly recalled becoming friends with the show’s cast and crew helped made her role a permanent character on one of the most successful TV series of all time.

“Gene [Reynolds] and Alan [Alda] liked me,” Nakahara said. “All of a sudden, I was being written in as Nurse 123 and then Nurse Able, Baker and Charlie. At some point, Alan said he couldn’t keep calling me ‘Nurse 1.’ ‘You’re Kellye. Nurse Kellye.'”

Nakahara was also proud of how progressive the series was with diversity. “I was the first Asian who didn’t play one. I was just an American soldier, a nurse on the same level as everyone else. My true ethnicity never even came up.”

