What Time & Channel Is the Kitten Bowl VII 2020 on TV Today?

Happy Kitten Bowl 2020! Today, the Kitten Bowl VII premieres on the Hallmark Channel. Here are all the details you need about how to watch it on TV today. It’s an adorable alternative to the Super Bowl, or you can watch it right along with the big game and experience the best of both worlds.

The Kitten Bowl Kicks Off at 2 PM Eastern

The 2020 Kitten Bowl kicks off at 2 p.m. Eastern on the Hallmark Channel (1 p.m. Central/ 2 p.m Pacific.) An encore will then air later today at 5 p.m. Eastern, if you miss the first showing. The Kitten Bowl will last for two hours.

To find out what channel Hallmark is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel Hallmark is on for you in your region.

The description reads: “A feline catstravaganza presented in association with North Shore Animal League America (the nation’s largest no-kill shelter and animal adoption organization) and Last Hope Animal Rescue and Rehabilitation. Hosted by Beth Stern.”

Right before the Kitten Bowlairs, Hallmark will air A Valentine’s Match. After the Kitten Bowl, Hallmark will air an encore of the Cat Bowl from yesterday, followed by an encore of the Kitten Bowl. Then at 7 p.m. Eastern, stay tuned for an encore of Love at First Bark, a delightful 2017 Hallmark movie.

About the Kitten Bowl

Preview – Cat Bowl II & Kitten Bowl VII – Hallmark ChannelThe cats and kittens are back for the big day, watch a preview for Cat and Kitten Bowl. #AdoptionEverAfter #AdoptDontShop Find out more: https://www.hallmarkchannel.com/kitten-bowl https://www.hallmarkchannel.com/cat-bowl 2020-01-16T22:03:41.000Z

According to Hallmark, the Kitten Bowl is “a feline catstravaganza presented in association with North Shore Animal League America (the nation’s largest no-kill shelter and animal adoption organization) and Last Hope Animal Rescue and Rehabilitation. Hosted by Beth Stern.”

Beth Stern Brings a Kitten and PUPPIES To Talk Kitten Bowl 2020Beth Stern is back to talk about Kitten Bowl VII, and she brought along an adorable kitten, Gus Gus, and TWO crazy cute puppies. 2020-01-27T14:41:54.000Z

Joining Beth Stern are commentators Jill Wagner, Brennan Elliott, Boomer Esiason, and Rashad Jennings.

Hallmark says about Beth Stern, the host: “TV personality, author and animal advocate Beth Stern returns as host for this year’s event from Hallmark Channel Stadium. Stern embodies the spirit of adoption in her everyday life, having fostered countless animals in need. Stern’s tireless year-round efforts to find homes for animals makes her a synergistic fit to lead the charge for Kitten Bowl VII.”

Here are some more adorable photos from the Kitten Bowl.

The Kitten Bowl features more than 100 rescued kittens, with four teams competing for the Feline Football Championship. The 2020 game marks 40,000 adoptions since the Kitten Bowl first premiered in 2014. Today, the Kitten Bowl partners with 500 shelters. This is part of Hallmark’s Adoption Ever After initiative. The 2020 teams were drafted by North Shore Animal League America and Last Hope Animal Rescue and Rehabilitation. North Shore is the nation’s largest no-kill shelter and animal adoption organization. This is a wonderful opportunity to consider adopting your own kitten if you don’t already have a loving pet.

If you want to create your own Kitten Bowl Cat-lete card, you can go to Hallmark’s page here. If you’re inspired to adopt a kitten after watching the Kitten Bowl, check out the Animal League’s website here.