Kitty on The Masked Singer Clues & Guesses So Far (Episode 5)

The Kitty performed for the second time this season on The Masked Singer season 3 episode 5, which aired on Wednesday, February 26. Before her performance, the Kitty’s clue package offered new hints about the person singing behind the mask.

Who is the Kitty Cat? Read on for the top clues given and guesses made about their celebrity identity as of episode 5 of The Masked Singer.

This article will be updated live as episode 5 airs.

Kitty on ‘The Masked Singer’ Top Clues

Some of the major clues given in the Kitty’s episode 4 clue package were milk, pirates, a wizard, the moon, and a shattered rose. She said “I feel at home among the weird and the wonderful.”

After her first Masked Singer performance, for which she gave a skillful and sexy rendition of “Dangerous Woman” by Ariana Grande, the Kitty told host Nick Cannon “I am being somebody that nobody has seen before and has always been inside of me. So it’s great!”

The Kitty is short in stature, suggesting the celebrity behind the mask is small in real life, too. An interesting detail about the Kitty’s mask is that it has two different color eyes.

‘The Masked Singer’ Kitty Top Guesses

After her first performance, the judges guessed the Kitty could be Julianne Hough, Paris Hilton, or Nicole Richie.

On Twitter, when The Masked Singer asked “Who’s struttin’ the stage as #KittyMask?” guesses were all over the place. Fans predicted it could be Kate Bosworth, Emma Watson, Lucy Hale, Sarah Hyland, or even former Bachelorette star Hannah Brown.

Tune in for new episodes of The Masked Singer season 3, Wednesday nights at 8/7c on FOX.

READ NEXT: The Masked Singer Season 3 Format: What Are the New Rules?