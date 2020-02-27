Kitty on ‘The Masked Singer’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Kitty Performs "Dangerous Woman" By Ariana Grande | Season 3 Ep. 4 | THE MASKED SINGERKitty performs "Dangerous Woman" By Ariana Grande for the judges. Don't miss all-new episodes every WED at 8/7c on FOX! Subscribe now for more The Masked Singer clips: https://fox.tv/Subscribe_TheMaskedSinger Watch more videos from The Masked Singer: https://fox.tv/MaskedSingerSeason3 Catch full episodes now: https://fox.tv/maskedsingeryt Like The Masked Singer on Facebook: https://fox.tv/TheMaskedSinger_FB Follow The Masked Singer on Twitter: https://fox.tv/TheMaskedSinger_TW Follow The Masked Singer on Instagram: https://fox.tv/TheMaskedSinger_IG Like FOX on Facebook: ‪http://fox.tv/FOXTV_FB‬‬ Follow FOX on Twitter: ‪http://fox.tv/FOXTV_Twitter‬‬ THE MASKED SINGER is television’s #1 new show, captivating a massive audience of more than 17 million multi-platform viewers in its record-breaking debut. The singing competition series is hosted by Nick Cannon and features panelists Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke. The show features celebrities facing off against one another with one major twist: each singer is shrouded from head to toe in an elaborate costume, complete with full face mask to conceal his or her identity. Season Three boasts a brand new group of celebrity singers in all-new costumes and masks, including The White Tiger, The Kangaroo and Miss Monster. With each performance, the host, panelists, audience, viewers and even the other contestants are left guessing who is singing behind the mask. Ranging from Grammy Award winners to legendary athletes, and everything in between, the singers may attempt to throw the crowd off of their scent, while keen observers might pick up on tiny clues buried throughout the show. One singer will be eliminated each week, ultimately revealing his or her true identity. It’s not a “whodunit,” it’s a “whosungit!” Kitty Performs "Dangerous Woman" By Ariana Grande | Season 3 Ep. 4 | THE MASKED SINGER https://www.youtube.com/c/MaskedSingerFOX #TheMaskedSinger 2020-02-20T02:22:30.000Z

For her first performance on The Masked Singer, the kitty sang “Dangerous Woman” by Ariana Grande. But who could be hiding under the mask?

Read on to find out what we know about the kitty.

1. She Has 2 Different Colored Eyes

The kitty has two different colored eyes, which could serve as a hint.

Perhaps the celebrity is Mila Kunis? Kunis, after all, has two different colored eyes. She’s also a self-professed fan of The Bachelor, which could explain the roses.

The judges’, for one, acknowledged that the kitty can belt out a tune, but suggested this probably isn’t the furry creature’s full-time gig.

2. Fans Believe It Could Be Sarah Hyland

One theory that’s gaining traction is that the celebrity behind the mask is Modern Family actress Sarah Hyland. This idea isn’t too far-fetched– Hyland has performed on Broadway in front of a live audience, which lines up with one of the clues.

The kitty also said she wants to wipe her slate clean, and this would align with the fact that Modern Family is coming to an end. On top of that, the moon popped up in the kitty’s music video, and Hyland’s boyfriend on Modern Family once wrote her a song called “In The Moonlight (Do Me).”

And what about the roses at the end of the video? Could that be referring to the fact that Hyland’s fiancee is former Bachelor contestant Wells Adams? It’s possible.

3. She Feels Like This Show Is ‘Made for Her’

The Clues: Kitty | Season 3 Ep. 4 | THE MASKED SINGERCheck out the clues as to who could be under the Kitty mask! Don't miss all-new episodes every WED at 8/7c on FOX! Subscribe now for more The Masked Singer clips: https://fox.tv/Subscribe_TheMaskedSinger Watch more videos from The Masked Singer: https://fox.tv/MaskedSingerSeason3 Catch full episodes now: https://fox.tv/maskedsingeryt Like The Masked Singer on Facebook: https://fox.tv/TheMaskedSinger_FB Follow The Masked Singer on Twitter: https://fox.tv/TheMaskedSinger_TW Follow The Masked Singer on Instagram: https://fox.tv/TheMaskedSinger_IG Like FOX on Facebook: ‪http://fox.tv/FOXTV_FB‬‬ Follow FOX on Twitter: ‪http://fox.tv/FOXTV_Twitter‬‬ THE MASKED SINGER is television’s #1 new show, captivating a massive audience of more than 17 million multi-platform viewers in its record-breaking debut. The singing competition series is hosted by Nick Cannon and features panelists Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke. The show features celebrities facing off against one another with one major twist: each singer is shrouded from head to toe in an elaborate costume, complete with full face mask to conceal his or her identity. Season Three boasts a brand new group of celebrity singers in all-new costumes and masks, including The White Tiger, The Kangaroo and Miss Monster. With each performance, the host, panelists, audience, viewers and even the other contestants are left guessing who is singing behind the mask. Ranging from Grammy Award winners to legendary athletes, and everything in between, the singers may attempt to throw the crowd off of their scent, while keen observers might pick up on tiny clues buried throughout the show. One singer will be eliminated each week, ultimately revealing his or her true identity. It’s not a “whodunit,” it’s a “whosungit!” The Clues: Kitty | Season 3 Ep. 4 | THE MASKED SINGER https://www.youtube.com/c/MaskedSingerFOX #TheMaskedSinger 2020-02-20T02:22:10.000Z

In her clues package, the kitty says she feels like this show is “made for her.”

She adds that she feels at home among the “weird” and the “wonderful”. The kitty says she is trying to wipe the slate clean, like a reinvention of herself.

“Sometimes it makes me feel lonely because people don’t think of me as the person I’ve become, but the person I once was.” There was also a visual showing pirates fighting, but that clue is pretty unclear at this time.

Fans, for one, seem divided about the identity of the masked singer. The comments section on Youtube, which typically boasts what ends up being the correct identity of the masked celeb, is flooded with an array of proposals, from Emma Watson to Kate Bosworth.

Robin Thicke Says She’s a ‘Fan Favorite’

In his interview with The Wrap, Thicke told the feline that she became a quick fan favorite with her performance of “Dangerous Woman”.

“I think you did an amazing job with the vocals. You moved great and there’s really no other character quite like her on this season,” he said.

The judge’s also collectively agreed that Group B is “way more energetic” than Group A, according to The Wrap.

5. A Number of People Think the Kitty Is Emma Watson

One popular theory is that the kitty is Emma Watson.

Not only is there a reference to wizards in the clues package, but the final screen shows a flurry of roses, which could represent the rose falling, like in Beauty and the Beast.

On top of that, Harry Potter fans will remember that Emma shapeshifted into a cat during Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.

READ NEXT: The Kitty on ‘The Masked Singer’ Clues & Guesses So Far 2/19/2020