Krystal Lee Kenney Now: Where Is She Today in 2020?

Krystal Lee Kenney was a registered nurse living in Ohio who helped Patrick Frazee murder his fiancee and mother of his child, Kelsey Berreth.

Kelsey Berreth was a young Colorado mother and flight instructor who was brutally murdered on Thanksgiving Day, 2018.

Kenney was sentence to up to three years in prison January 28, 2020. Her sentenced was the result of a plea deal. She confessed to helping Frazee clean up the crime scene, but testified against him at trial.

Krystal Lee Kenney, Frazee’s Mistress, Is Divorced From Chad Lee & Has 2 Children

Krystal Lee Kenney, also known as Krystal Jean Lee, was divorced at the time of the investigation into Kelsey Berreth’s disappearance. Her ex-husband is Chad Lee. The couple had two children together. At the time of the murder, they still lived together in Idaho. They were married for eight years and divorced during the summer of 2018. Investigators questioned Chad Lee about Krystal Jean Lee’s whereabouts at the time of the murder. He told them she said she was going to a birthday party in Idaho, and then she changed her story saying she was helping a friend move. Police eventually learned Krystal Lee Kenney was driving a friend’s car in Colorado, according to an application for a search warrant filed in the case.

Chad Lee was later interviewed by FBI agents. He said Krystal Lee was nervous and told him she was actually looking at a horse in Colorado with Patrick Frazee. She said she believed someone was trying to set her up. Chad Lee told the agents Krystal Kenney and Frazee had been in a relationship in college, and had an affair in 2016 and 2017. Kenney and Frazee knew each other for 12 years.

Patrick Frazee Told Krystal Lee That Kelsey Was an Abusive Mother & Hit the Baby With an Iron

During an interview with police, Krystal Lee Kenney said Patrick Frazee told her Kelsey Berreth was abusive, in an attempt to get her to help him kill Berreth. He claimed Berreth would abuse the baby, and even hit her with an iron. Police could find no evidence that Berreth ever abused her baby, according to an arrest warrant filed in the murder case. The plans to kill Berreth started in September 2018. Frazee gave Lee direction on the murder, such as telling her to purchase a burner phone, she told police.

Frazee solicited Lee multiple times, asking her to help him commit the murder, police wrote in court records. He previously discussed a plan to poison her coffee, and a separate plan to hit her with a metal pipe. Lee made steps toward the plan. She brought a Starbucks coffee to Berreth’s residence, and although Frazee told her to put Valium and Ambien in it, she did not put anything in the coffee. Frazee loaned her a metal pipe to kill Berreth, but Lee returned the pipe to Frazee.

Krystal Lee Kenney gave law enforcement vague answers when they first questioned her about the disappearance of Kelsey Berreth. She claimed she did not know Berreth, and did not know she had a daughter. She said she only heard of the woman because she was missing. She said she had spoken to Frazee in the previous month or month and a half, but could not say when. Kenney eventually told police she had gone to Berreth’s home to look at a horse November 24, 2018, according to an application for a search warrant filed in the case. Cellphone records indicated she was lying about her whereabouts on November 24 and November 25, 2018. The cellphone locations indicated she was near Berreth’s home at the time of the murder. Blood from an unknown female was also found in Berreth’s home. Police determined Frazee told Lee to dispose of Berreth’s cellphone, which pinged cell towers in Idaho after the murder.

